EVP-Chief Human Resources Officer

East West Bank

Gary Teo is the EVP-chief human resources officer at East West Bank, known for his strategic leadership and dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). He is a trusted C-suite advisor with a results-driven mindset, guiding the bank through complex business transformations while prioritizing DEI initiatives. Under Teo’s leadership, East West Bank has ingrained diversity and inclusion into its DNA. He champions DEI by ensuring fair practices in hiring, promotion, and employee engagement. The bank boasts a diverse workforce, with women comprising 62% of employees and holding 58% of managerial roles. Gender equality in advancement is a priority, with close to 60% of promotions in 2022 going to women.

Teo’s recruiting philosophy aligns with the bank’s commitment to diversity, which contributed to East West being recognized with the “Best Board of Directors” distinction in Bank Director’s 2022 Ranking Banking study. Teo also established a Diversity Council and Employee Resource Groups (ERG), engaging over 40% of active employees in ERG-sponsored events.