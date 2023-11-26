CEO, Wealth Management Advisor

Northwestern Mutual

Hayley Dickson, a dedicated CEO and wealth management advisor, is a passionate advocate for financial inclusivity. She challenges traditional norms to empower women, LGBTQIA+ and People of Color in financial planning. Dickson led the creation of a family planning policy at Northwestern Mutual, providing flexibility and benefits for advisor moms. She earned her bachelor’s degree in human and organization development, international business and Spanish from Vanderbilt University. Her financial planning practice is one where knowledgeable clients collaborate with expert financial professionals and discerning individuals to relinquish shame, fear and paralysis over their economic reality.

Dickson’s impressive career transitioned from the entertainment industry to Northwestern Mutual where she set records, ranking No. 1 in the Western Region among advisors with less than five years of company tenure. Founder of the HER Series, she celebrates influential Los Angeles women, including those who are transgender and women of color.