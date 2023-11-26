Founder & CEO

Universe Holdings

Henry Manoucheri, founder and CEO of Universe Holdings, is a visionary leader dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion within his organization. Over the past five years, Universe Holdings has doubled its workforce and prioritized diversity. With 72 people of color, including 15 in senior management, and 40 women of which 28 are women of color, Universe Holdings embraces diversity at every level. Manoucheri believes that a diverse staff brings a competitive advantage and innovative solutions, backed by studies showing the positive impact of diversity on financial success and innovation.

His leadership creates a high-trust workplace where employees feel valued and supported. Manoucheri promotes open communication, even hosting weekly staff meetings where personal and professional matters are discussed. Universe Holdings embodies diversity and inclusion, benefiting both the company and its employees, creating a sense of belonging and family among its workforces.