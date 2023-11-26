Hon. Rupert A. Byrdsong

Judge

Superior Court, County of Los Angeles

Judge Rupert Byrdsong is a tireless advocate for DEIA within the judicial system. Prior to his appointment as a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, he was a distinguished employment discrimination litigation attorney representing both employers and employees in high-stakes cases. Judge Byrdsong’s former law firm is the largest African American-owned practice in Los Angeles, providing legal services to the community since 1943.

Throughout his career, he championed diversity in numerous capacities, serving on the boards of prominent legal associations and promoting equality in the legal profession. Judge Byrdsong’s dedication to mentorship, education and outreach extends to students and underserved communities, where he strives to make a lasting impact. As president of the California Judges Association and an adjunct professor of law, Judge Byrdsong’s commitment to fostering diversity and equity remains unwavering, transcending the courtroom to effect change on a broader scale.