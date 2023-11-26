Chief Diversity Officer, Lionsgate & SVP of Human Resources

Jamila Daniel, a dynamic leader at Lionsgate and STARZ, is at the forefront of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts in the entertainment industry. Joining as SVP of human resources, her role quickly expanded to chief diversity officer, reflecting her visionary approach. Under her leadership, Lionsgate established an Executive Diversity Council, driving DEI initiatives with a focus on inclusive hiring. In just a year, Daniel increased female representation in leadership to 75%. She also significantly boosted diverse supplier spending, supporting 69 women-owned businesses, including 26 owned by women of color.

Daniel’s impact extends to Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), doubling participation to over 600 employees. Her initiatives include the McKinsey Leadership Academy and the “Conversations that Matter” series, fostering open dialogue on social justice. Recognized by The Human Rights Campaign, Lionsgate is celebrated as a top workplace for LGBTQ+ employees, thanks to Daniel’s dedication to DEI.

