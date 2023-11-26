Chief Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Officer

Hanson Bridgett LLP

Jennifer Martinez is a trailblazer in the legal industry serving as Hanson Bridgett’s inaugural Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer (CDEIO) since January 1, 2021. A Latina with a deep commitment to diversity, she chairs the firm’s Recruiting Committee and mentors law students and young attorneys. She also highlights the pressing need for law firms to address issues faced by diverse attorneys.

Martinez believes in more diverse hiring and retention practices, antiracism education, eliminating workplace microaggressions, reshaping how credit is distributed and evaluated, and pro bono efforts on racial and social justice. Leading the Real Action Calling for Equality (RACE) Task Force since June 2020, she strives to eliminate unconscious bias, increase diverse leadership and support minority-owned businesses.