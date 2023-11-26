Lead Product Counsel, Interim Chief Privacy Officer, and General Counsel

John Vaughan, a dedicated leader at Verily Life Sciences LLC, serves in multiple roles including lead product counsel, interim chief privacy officer, and general counsel & corporate secretary at Granular, a Verily subsidiary. With extensive experience in healthcare and health sciences, he previously held positions at notable firms like Genentech, Johnson & Johnson, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. At Verily, he champions diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as the executive sponsor for “LGBTv,” the Employee Resource Group for LGBTQIA+ employees and allies. He played a vital role in establishing a diversity accelerator program, partnering with law firms to provide internships for rising 2Ls, and endowed a scholarship at Rutgers Law School in 2022. Vaughan’s commitment to DEI is evident in his mentoring and contributions to various causes. He has also been featured in industry discussions and conferences, solidifying his impact and influence.

