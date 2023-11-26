Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

eBay, Inc.

Josefina Aguayo, eBay, Inc.’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, is a distinguished leader. Holding a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois at Chicago, she boasts executive education certifications from Yale School of Management, Stanford University, and the London School of Economics and Political Science. With a robust career, Aguayo’s roles at Rodan & Fields and Macy’s Inc. demonstrate her expertise. She initiated the Dev/Color Guild, promoting diverse talent in technology and commenced her DE&I journey at the National Urban League, launching the Chicago Innovation Awards.

Aguayo’s commitment extends to board memberships, including St. Augustine High School’s Development Board. As a Level founding member, she addresses the racial wealth gap through angel investing. Her Delta Sigma Theta sorority membership in Los Angeles underscores her dedication to societal change.