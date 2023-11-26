Partner

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

Julia L. Birkel, a partner at Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP, brings over 35 years of litigation experience to her role. Her expertise is primarily focused on trust and estate litigation, including elder financial abuse, undue influence, will and trust disputes, and conservatorships. Birkel also serves as chair of the firm’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee, demonstrating her dedication to fostering diversity within her profession. She served as a trustee, a member of the President’s Advisory Committee on Women in Legal Profession, and as part of the Special Programs Committee.

Birkel is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in the Trusts and Estates Section of LACBA. She actively supports initiatives to increase underrepresented talent in leadership and managerial positions. Her involvement in the LACBA Trusts & Estates Section’s Membership Development and Diversity and Inclusion Committees reflects her dedication to advancing diversity within the legal field.