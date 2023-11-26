Partner

King & Spalding

Julia Romano, a partner at King & Spalding, is a standout lawyer dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Her pro bono work has secured asylum for transgender women, making a remarkable impact. Romano’s commitment to DEI extends within her firm, where she cochairs the Women’s Affinity Group and contributes to the Women’s Alliance. She mentors young talent and actively promotes gender equality, exemplified by her role as a speaker at the CAA Diversity and Inclusion Summit.

Apart from her DEI efforts, Romano excels in high-profile product liability litigation. She’s been recognized with numerous awards, including Daily Journal’s Top 40 Under 40 and Women of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Her passion for advocacy and her commitment to inclusivity make her a leading force in the legal profession. Recently she was appointed to the board of directors of the Los Angeles Urban League.