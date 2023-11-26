Head of Inclusive Content, Motion Picture Group

Lionsgate

Kamala Avila-Salmon, as the head of inclusive content for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group (MPG), is at the forefront of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within the film industry. Her voice has resonated in MPG’s creative processes, including content development, production, casting, marketing and greenlight. Avila-Salmon’s achievements are impressive, from launching a first-time director’s study with UCLA to collaborating across the industry to infuse inclusive thinking into every aspect of MPG’s creative content, including content development, production, casting, marketing and greenlight decisions.

She and her team at Lionsgate have taken the lead in facilitating conversations and orchestrating events to advance DEI efforts in Hollywood. Avila-Salmon’s journey to Lionsgate began with launching the marketing inclusion discipline at Facebook, where she inspired marketers to create diverse and inclusive campaigns. Her impressive academic background includes cum laude graduation from Harvard University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.