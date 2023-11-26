Founder

Glorious Arisings

Kiana Webb, founder of Glorious Arisings and CEO of Webb Family Enterprises, stands as a beacon of empowerment and leadership. With a remarkable career rooted in uplifting the Black community, her legacy shines brightly. She pioneered a groundbreaking diversity and inclusion program, increasing women’s employment across eight of her 16 restaurant locations.

The Webb Family sold several McDonald’s franchises to invest in creating a community cooperative hub in the Inland Empire, fostering wealth and opportunities for families of color for decades. Her journey has transformed her into a revered keynote public speaker, advocating for the betterment of women, children and people of color. As a board member of the LA County Fair, Webb champions representation of diverse, small local businesses. Her life’s mission revolves around achieving economic parity for Black communities through access to knowledge, wealth and resources.