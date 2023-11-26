Financial Advisor

Northwestern Mutual

Mark Masliah is a distinguished financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual known for his dedication to the LGBTQ+ community and financial planning. A member of the LGBTQ+ community, he played a pivotal role in establishing the district-level LGBTQ+ and Ally Council at Northwestern Mutual. Under Masliah’s leadership, the council has experienced substantial growth since its 2019 inception, with 65+ members spanning five local offices. This pioneering council advances cultural awareness, education and support for organization’s 15,000+ employees, and collaborates closely with headquarters, providing valuable insights and feedback.

Masliah’s commitment extends to financial planning, where he specializes in helping clients secure their financial futures. Armed with a bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University, he provides invaluable financial planning strategies, ensuring secure finances for his diverse clientele. He resides in West Hollywood with his husband Nicholas.