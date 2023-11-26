Vice President of Product Management

Belkin International

Melody Tecson is the vice president of product management at Belkin International, with over two decades of dedicated service to fostering diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). She began her journey as a customer service representative and with determination and passion advanced to lead Belkin’s global product portfolio with a team of 28 professionals. In her role, Tecson champions DEIB, ensuring all voices are heard and her team reflects the diverse communities they serve. She encourages innovative thinking and empowers her team to excel.

Tecson is a vocal advocate for DEIB, actively participating in panels and events, especially for minority women in tech. She partners with organizations to provide technology to underprivileged students, promoting access and equality. Her leadership embodies Belkin’s core values, fostering an inclusive culture that encourages innovation and empowers employees. Tecson believes great ideas can come from anyone, advocating for equal empowerment in pursuit of innovation.