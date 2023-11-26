(Anthony Mongiello)

CEO & Co-Founder

BiasSync

Michele Ruiz is the CEO and co-founder of BiasSync, a science-based technology company focused on addressing unconscious bias in the workplace. With a data-driven approach, her company helps organizations measure and manage unconscious bias, fostering diversity and inclusion. As the CEO and founder of Ruiz Strategies, she specializes in communication strategies, DEI strategy development, change management and reputation management for global companies.

Ruiz is also the creator of Possibility Architect, an online mentoring program for women entrepreneurs, supporting them in scaling their businesses. As a keynote speaker and author, she shares insights on various topics, including entrepreneurship, leadership and empowerment. Ruiz’s work has earned her multiple Emmy Awards, Golden Mike Awards and recognition as Business Woman of the Year. She actively contributes to DEIA efforts and serves on various boards and committees.