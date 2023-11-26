Vice President Community Development

Enterprise Bank & Trust

With over three decades of banking experience, Nora Perez joined Enterprise Bank & Trust in 2022, rapidly becoming an asset to the community development team. Her mission is to enhance financial soundness in low- to moderate-income areas while forging lasting community relationships. As vice president, she champions equal access to financial resources. She initiated a microloan program supporting minority and underserved entrepreneurs. Perez also dedicates her time to nonprofits like Haven Neighborhood Services, providing financial education and services to empower communities.

Because of this strong commitment to and passion for her community, she spearheaded and continues to enhance a microloan program at Enterprise alongside organization partners Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment (PACE) and Entrepreneur Educational Center Inc. Perez’s commitment to financial inclusion transcends her role. As a board member, volunteer and advocate for building thriving, equitable communities, her passion for inclusivity is a driving force in her career.