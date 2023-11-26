Philip I. Person

Shareholder

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Philip Person, a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is a fervent advocate for junior lawyers and diversity. He is committed to working with underrepresented and first-generation attorneys and future attorneys through the lens of someone who has navigated the specific hurdles encountered by these communities. Leading in labor and employment law, he co-leads key firm initiatives, including the California Wage & Hour Taskforce and the Greenberg Traurig African American Inclusion Network (GAIN) affinity group.

Person’s impact extends beyond his firm. He co-hosts “The Performance Review” podcast, amplifying diverse voices in law. He’s a trusted thought leader on labor and employment issues and advocates for equity in California legislation like the CROWN Act. Through organizations like CMCP, CLEO and JIOP, Person mentors, interviews and empowers underrepresented law students. His dedication earned him recognition as a 2022 LCLD Fellow, creating a more inclusive legal profession.