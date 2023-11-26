Executive Director

Outloud JJLA

Ricardo Sebastián, a pioneering leader in the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities, is the executive director of OUTLOUD at JJLA, a groundbreaking entertainment and events agency. As a first-generation Mexican American, non-binary and pansexual individual, their commitment to inclusivity and diversity is at the forefront of their career. Sebastián has consistently empowered LGBTQIA+ communities through production, talent management and community programming. They utilize OUTLOUD to champion BIPOC, queer and trans representation in entertainment, addressing anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation by giving these communities a platform.

Sebastián successfully contracted 150 LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC creatives and produced engaging digital content that reached millions. Their collaboration with the City of West Hollywood generated significant visibility, emphasizing OUTLOUD as a safe space for everyone. Ricardo co-founded arraygency, focusing on uplifting Black, Brown, queer and trans talent. They remain dedicated to creating thriving spaces for marginalized communities.