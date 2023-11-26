Founder

Multicultural Business Alliance

Roberto C. Arnold, a seasoned veteran with over 16 years of service in the U.S. Army, boasts an impressive list of honors, including the Bronze Star with Valor, Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge. As the founder of the Multicultural Business Alliance (MBA), he is dedicated to supporting minority small businesses, with a particular focus on women and veterans. Currently pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Southern California, Arnold’s educational pursuits complement his extensive military background. He holds a BAS in business management from Westwood College and has completed programs with the University of John F. Kennedy and USC’s Bridges program.

In addition to his work with MBA, Arnold serves as the commander of American Legion Post 30 and co-chair of the Anti-Poverty and Economic Mobility Initiative for the Los Angeles Business Federation. He has continued not only to support local chambers of commerce but also to help small businesses.