Senior Program Officer, Immigration and Early Education

California Community Foundation

Rosie Arroyo, as a senior program officer overseeing the Immigrant Integration portfolio at the California Community Foundation (CCF), has played a pivotal role in advancing immigrant rights and early childhood education in the Greater Los Angeles area. At CCF, she has managed the Los Angeles Justice Fund (LAJF), a substantial public-private partnership aimed at expanding legal representation for immigrants facing removal proceedings. Under her guidance, LAJF has granted millions to organizations working on behalf of diverse immigrant communities, including LGBTQ+ and faith-based organizations.

In addition to her immigration work, Arroyo has been instrumental in developing the Early Childhood Alliance, a regional coalition dedicated to improving early care and education in Los Angeles County. Her dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion in the immigration space has garnered recognition from the California Senate, California Assembly and Board of Equalization, solidifying her status as a national authority on DEI in the workplace.