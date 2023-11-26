DEI Consultant

Sahar Consulting, LLC

Sahar Andrade is a prominent DEI consultant and the founder of Sahar Consulting, LLC. With a remarkable career spanning government agencies and nonprofit organizations, she earned recognition and accolades for her expertise. Andrade is an executive coach on inclusive leadership and is renowned for creating the “H.E.A.R.T. of Leadership” program, which encompasses inclusive leadership, compassionate leadership, psychological safety, DEI and unconscious bias.

Her work has garnered acknowledgment from the California State Senate and Assembly, and Board of Equalization. Andrade’s status as a Forbes Coach Council member and her role as an instructor at the University of California, Irvine, where she educates on unconscious bias and DEI, demonstrate her thought leadership in the field. Her impact extends far beyond her consultancy. She’s a driving force in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in various sectors, making her a recognized national authority on DEI in the workplace.