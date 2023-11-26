President

Delta Dental of California and Affiliates

Sarah Chavarria, president of Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, is a trailblazer in fostering diversity, equity and inclusion in the healthcare industry. Her career ascension from chief people officer to president signifies her commitment to excellence. With a master’s degree in business administration, she has propelled Delta Dental to new heights. Chavarria’s leadership champions quality patient care through Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, driving an 82% employee engagement rate and elevating women’s voices in the workforce, where they hold key leadership roles. The company implemented a “Seen & Heard” speaker series and focus groups to serve as the voice of the employee and encourage dialogue on diversity, inclusion and belonging.

Chavarria has innovatively introduced cloud-based solutions, fostered innovation through developmental programs and supported employee wellbeing. Her philanthropic endeavors and advocacy for health equity impact communities and promote Delta Dental as a leader in the healthcare industry.