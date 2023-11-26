Founder

Mixed Up Clothing

Sonia Smith Kang, the founder of Mixed Up Clothing, is a fashion pioneer and advocate for multicultural representation. Her mission-driven childrenswear brand draws from her AfroLatina heritage and commitment to diversity. Recognized as a certified Women Minority Business Enterprise (WMBE), Smith Kang’s work has challenged the lack of cultural representation in the fashion industry. She empowers underrepresented communities through fashion, with her designs gaining popularity and celebrity recognition. Smith Kang also actively engages in philanthropy, especially during the pandemic, by producing fabric face masks and supporting various nonprofit agencies.

As president of Multiracial Americans of Southern California and an advocate for multicultural representation, she continues to uplift and inspire the next generation, making her a trailblazer in DEIA initiatives. Smith Kang was recognized at Dodger Stadium by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti for organizing the first-ever Mixed Heritage Day at Dodger Stadium.