President & CEO

California Credit Union

Steve O’Connell is the dedicated president and CEO of California Credit Union, with a remarkable career spanning over two decades devoted to strengthening communities and enhancing the lives of members through financial education, social responsibility and DEIA practices. He has made DEIA a core strategic initiative for California Credit Union, recognizing its pivotal role in serving their team, members and communities. He has implemented comprehensive DEIA programs and initiatives, fostering diversity within the organization’s leadership and workforce.

O’Connell’s commitment extends beyond internal initiatives, as he actively promotes DEIA within local communities. He has forged partnerships with various charitable organizations focusing on diverse needs, including mental health, LGBTQ+ youth, homelessness and more. Under O’Connell’s leadership, California Credit Union has obtained certification as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), emphasizing its dedication to serving historically underserved communities.