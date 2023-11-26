Vice President, Head of Workforce

& Workplace Diversity & Inclusion

PNC Bank

Tony Moraga is a prominent leader as the vice president and head of workforce and workplace diversity and inclusion at PNC Bank. With responsibility extending across PNC’s nationwide presence, he oversees the development of talent and nurturing of an inclusive corporate culture. Moraga’s team actively engages PNC’s 60,000 employees, adapting to an increasingly diverse customer base.

His strategic approach leverages PNC’s Corporate Diversity Council, supports 19 line-of-business D&I councils and guides 12 employee business resource groups with 35,000 members. Moraga champions peer-to-peer engagement, learning and PNC’s internal D&I mentoring program, fostering growth and leadership development. Data-driven leadership led to a 25% increase in EBRG membership and the creation of an in-house EBRG membership management system. His strategic vision and dedication have made a profound impact on PNC’s diversity and inclusion efforts.