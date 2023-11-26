Vice President

Diversity Partnerships and Engagements, Google

Valeisha Butterfield Jones is a globally recognized leader at the intersection of tech, entertainment and politics. In her role as vice president of partnerships and engagement at Google, she has transformed the DEI landscape. Butterfield Jones has invested in over 15 external organizations to accelerate DEI outcomes, led 17 Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) at Google, pioneered Google’s global DEI presence at Cannes Lions, and delivered programming to 40,000-plus employees during PRIDE, Black History Month and Women’s History Month.

Her leadership extends to co-founding the Black Music Collective, implementing inclusion riders in music, leading historic disability-inclusion and accessibility efforts for award shows and advocating for underrepresented media outlets. As National Youth Vote Director for a presidential campaign, Butterfield Jones led the strategy and team with one of the highest youth voter turnouts in American history.