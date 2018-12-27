Escapes: Exploring a cool culture in Canada's Arctic

If you have a pair of binoculars, some sort of time-keeping device, are willing to dress for winter weather and like to volunteer for the betterment of this earth, you’ll have three opportunities to help count migrating bald eagles in the San Bernardino Mountains. The magnificent creature, which became our national bird in 1782, was hunted and killed and poisoned by pesticides until the original 100,000 or so nesting pairs dwindled to a few more than 400 in the 1960s. Thanks to efforts, the eagle population has begun to recover. Celebrate a win and be a part of forward motion.