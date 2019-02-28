Escapes: Seoul as a starter course opens up the feast that is Asia

Phu Quoc, Vietnam, was to be the dreamy capper to a trip to Vietnam and Cambodia for Elizabeth Mehren and her husband, Fox. The Vietnamese vacation island had been a favorite release valve destination of his when he was covering the war. This was his first return since the final day in 1975 of what is called, in Vietnam, the American War. The return was bittersweet, filled with ghosts of the past and the realities of a place that has forged ahead, but at what cost?