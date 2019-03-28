Escapes: This March Madness? It’s flowers, not basketball, feeding our frenzy

I hold dear a trip to see the daffodils in Pierce County, Wash., many years ago. The American Cancer Society calls daffodils the flower of hope, and many of the blooms from Washington state in those days ended up going to the cancer society for its sales. I didn’t know this before that journey, but I had bought some for my mom. One of the field’s owners in Pierce County told me they likely came from his farm or one nearby. I was seeing the origin of those yellow bundles of hope meant to lighten the spirit of my mom who, at 82, seemed unlikely to survive a second cancer diagnosis. They gave both of us hope. She kicked cancer’s butt and lived to 95.