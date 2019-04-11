Escapes: On a quest for the heart and soul of New Orleans

Komodo Island has about 5,700 of its namesake lizards (the ones dubbed dragons), which are the objects of curiosity and, for some, longing. Now the Indonesian island is closing to tourists, perhaps for as long as a year, Lyndsey Matthews writes in Afar. The creatures, which can grow as large as 10 feet, have been disappearing. Recently, 40 of the dragons were snatched, fetching $35,000 each. The government is hoping to increase the population of the lizards and keep them away from poachers. I don’t quite understand the allure of having one as a pet; I certainly wouldn’t want one cycling with me on my shoulder, especially because they can grow to 300 pounds and can kill a human with their venom, which keeps your blood from clotting so you bleed to death. Nice.