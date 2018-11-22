Vegas Escapes: Life is a banquet, and so is this city, as its restaurant scene suggests

My name is Catharine Hamm. I’m the travel editor for the Los Angeles Times, and I’ll be your server today. From this travel buffet, you can choose from news of several new dining spots in Vegas and the opening of an Italian food franchise that feels like a festival every day. Beyond that, we have stories about consumables of the cannabis kind in a pot superstore that also strives to entertain; an opportunity to see Vegas from on high, but we don’t mean a substance-induced one; a chance to scare yourself silly; and a reunion of the best friends you’ve never met.