72 awesome things to do with kids in L.A. before they grow up

Even in a place like Los Angeles, which is chock-full of activities, history and everyday wonders, parents and other guardians of children are still struck with anxiety when they hear the words: “What are we dooooing todaaaaay?”

(The question is usually asked in a tone that says, “And do not tell me we’re going to the same playground we’ve already been to six times this week.”)

We get it. Ideas can run dry, especially for busy moms, dads and caregivers. But L.A. is brimming with engaging and totally fun family-friendly spaces — and exploring them all through the bright eyes of a kid can help you fall in love with the city in entirely new ways.

In this guide, we share 72 things to do with children in and around Los Angeles — memorable activities to fit every age, interest, energy level and attention span (and for grownups, every budget). Your youngster can scale a make-believe skyscraper at a rock-climbing gym, construct a sculpture out of wood scraps at a maker space, watch a sea lion belly-slide at a marine mammal rescue center — all within SoCal borders.

All of the experiences here have been road-tested by Times writers and contributors, many with kids of our own. The list is primarily geared for the 13-and-under set, but older teens and other childlike souls would enjoy quite a few of the activities as well. We’ve skipped some of the obvious destinations, such as theme parks, most neighborhood parks and farmers markets (though we have highly specific guides for those too).

The days are long but childhood is short, so make some core memories around town. Your kids will come home happy, more connected to the city and — fingers crossed — ready for a nap. It’s a win all around. — Michelle Woo, West Coast experiences editor