At the Edge of Lake Como, Relais Villa Vittoria Favors Intimacy Over Spectacle

A view of the pool and Lake Como at the Relais Villa Vittoria.
(Photo by Luca Rajna Progetti Fotografic | Courtesy Relais Villa Vittoria)
By Kevin Spencer
Lake Como has long been a magnet for couples from around the world for luxury destination weddings. The region offers the perfect blend of breathtaking natural beauty, history and refinemen, all just a stone’s throw from Milan. In the quiet town of Laglio, on the western shore, Villa Vittoria is a boutique wedding venue for couples seeking an intimate, lakefront setting. Built in the 19th century and lovingly preserved, the villa combines antique charm with modern comforts.

The lounge deck along Lake Como at Relais Villa Vittoria.
(Courtesy Relais Villa Vittoria)
The Gazebo at Villa Vittoria along Lake Como.
(Photo by Luca Rajna | Courtesy Relais Villa Vittoria)
You won’t find a big, impersonal hotel here. Villa Vittoria has just a handful of rooms and suites, each one individually styled with neutral tones, vintage furniture and those picture-perfect lake views. The grounds tumble down to the water, where a private dock and infinity pool hug the lakeside. There’s a small wellness area, on-site massage treatments, and an open-air bar and dining space for seasonal feasts. Guests can arrange for private boat rides on the villa’s vintage wooden launch. It’s the kind of relaxed, indulgent experience you’d expect from a private estate.

The spa area of Relais Villa Vittoria
(Photo by Sergio Aveta | Courtesy Relais Villa Vittoria )
The piano lounge at Relais Villa Vittoria
(Courtesy Relais Villa Vittoria)
Weddings at Villa Vittoria are designed to be intimate. The property tries to host just one event at a time, encouraging a full buyout for maximum privacy. Ceremonies can be held on the lakeside terrace or under the vine-covered pergola, with space for up to 65 guests. Receptions can be formal or laid-back, but all are set against that stunning backdrop of Lake Como. The onsite team works closely with the wedding party to coordinate with local vendors and execution of the vision.

A master suite at the Villa Vittoria.
(Photo by Luca Rajna | Courtesy Relais Villa Vittoria)
A guest suite bathroom at the Villa Vittoria.
(Photo by Luca Rajna | Courtesy Relais Villa Vittoria)
Breakfast on the porch of Villa Vittoria
(Photo by Luca Rajna | Courtesy Villa Vittoria)

Villa Vittoria offers a quieter experience of Lake Com. It’s less about grandeur, more about space and stillness. The town of Laglio is small, mostly residential, and set apart from the busier parts of the lake. No large crowds, just a few local cafés, narrow streets, and the sound of the lapping lake nearby. There’s just enough charm to keep the focus on the reason you’ve come and those you’ve brought to share the moment with.

The spa and dining deck exterior at Relais Villa Vittoria.
(Photo by Luca Raina Fotografo | Courtesy Relais Villa Vittoria. )

Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations.

