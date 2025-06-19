Legacy and Leadership: 10 Black-Owned Wedding Businesses to Support This Juneteenth and Beyond

As we acknowledge Juneteenth—a day that symbolizes freedom, resilience, and progress—we are reminded of the extraordinary contributions Black creatives bring to every corner of the wedding planning industry. From floral design and fashion to photography, music, planning, and beyond, Black-owned wedding vendors are not just participating—they are innovating, elevating, and setting new standards of excellence.

Their work is layered with intention, cultural richness, and artistic brilliance that can’t be replicated. They tell stories that resonate, and redefine what a celebration can look and feel like. It’s time we do more than spotlight them once a year—we must invest in them, collaborate with them, and ensure their talents are not just seen but valued.

The wedding industry is more vibrant, more soulful, and more powerful because of Black creatives. Let’s keep amplifying their voices, hiring their services, and honoring their legacies—today and every day.

Erika’s Elegance Weddings & Events

Erika Bowers, the visionary behind Erika’s Elegance Weddings & Events, is dedicated to transforming the wedding and event planning experience for her clients into an exciting and enjoyable experience. As a full-service planning and design company, Erika’s Elegance emphasizes the uniqueness of each event, crafting personalized experiences that reflect the individual visions and life stories of its clients.

A certified Professional Bridal Consultant with a strong background in accounting and project management, Erika combines her corporate expertise with a passion for creating memorable moments. Her commitment to integrity, values, and connection drives her work, ensuring that every event is more than just a checklist—it’s about creating a celebration that exudes elegance and the individual.

Serving as the Treasurer of the Wedding Industry Professionals Association SoCal, Erika actively contributes to promoting professionalism within the industry. With over 20 years of experience, Erika skillfully balances creativity with logistical precision, making every client’s dream an unforgettable reality.

(Courtesy Erika Bowers)

Figure Eight Events | Event Florist

Teresa Eoff is an award-winning floral designer based in Southern California, known for her lush, garden-style arrangements that transform spaces into unforgettable experiences. With over two decades of experience in the wedding and event industry, Teresa uses flowers as her creative medium to bring joy, beauty, and emotion to weddings, branding events, and special celebrations of all kinds.

Clients love Teresa for her warm personality, open communication, and ability to bring their vision to life. A five-time WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award winner, she’s dedicated to exceeding expectations and creating moments that are as meaningful as they are beautiful.

(Photo by Rainy Diane Photography | Courtesy Teresa Eoff)

Flawless Flowers by Falynn

Falynn Thompson is a floral designer and a proud Black woman in business with over a decade of professional experience. Her journey began at just 16 years old in a local flower shop, where she discovered a deep passion for floral artistry. Since then, she has built a career rooted in creativity, authenticity, and storytelling through her work with flowers. Falynn’s work at Flawless Flowers reflects the unique emotions and narratives of each client she serves.

As a Black entrepreneur, she is committed to representation and bringing an inclusive, intentional voice to the floral industry. Her business is grounded in dedication, community, and the belief that flowers have the power to connect, heal, and inspire. Every bouquet she creates is a meaningful expression of her artistry and her cultural roots.

(Photo by Gilded Photo | Courtesy Falynn Thompson)

Flawless Weddings and Events

Tracy Bowles, the powerhouse behind Flawless Weddings and Events. As the award-winning founder and principal planner of this Black woman-owned planning and floral design firm in Southern California, Tracy brings over 20 years of expertise to the table. Known for crafting elegant, intentional, and culturally infused weddings, she has been celebrated by California Wedding Day, MunaLuchi Bride, Our Love In Color, and Black Bride Magazine. A passionate leader and mentor, Tracy also served as President of WIPA SoCal in 2024, continuing her mission to uplift underrepresented voices in the industry.

(Photo by Sheff Production | Courtesy Falynn Thompson)

Flowers by Lady Buggs

Davida Buggs is the floral designer and founder of Flowers by Lady Buggs, a Los Angeles based design studio known for romantic arrangements with a whimsical twist. What began with the florals for her own wedding blossomed into a thriving business built on creativity, intuition, and a deep love for floral design. Davida believes flowers should do more than decorate a space, they should reflect personality and tell a story.

She thoughtfully weaves in blooms that honor her clients’ love, memories, and style, creating arrangements that feel both personal and elevated. Her signature designs blend texture, movement, and emotion in a way that feels effortless yet intentional. Clients often turn to Davida when they want florals that are timeless, soulful, and far from traditional.

(Courtesy Davida Buggs)

Joan Fuller | Photographer

Joan Fuller is a Southern California-based photographer specializing in corporate events, weddings, and portraits. Joan loves photographing people and takes pride in capturing the true essence of her subjects. She creates timeless images that become cherished family treasures to be passed down through generations. Joan’s work has been published in InStyle, Weddings Magazine and Grace Ormande’s photo book “Love Never Goes Out of Style”.

(Courtesy Joan Fuller)

Nicole Bakes Cakes

With over 20 years in the pastry industry, Nicole Redd-McIntosh is the visionary behind Nicole Bakes Cakes, where edible art meets unforgettable flavor. A classically trained pastry chef with a B.S. in Baking and Pastry Arts, Nicole built her career in California’s top hotels and restaurants, perfecting plated desserts before returning to her first love—cakes.

Her passion for bold, art-inspired designs and unique flavor profiles has earned her a reputation as one of the most creative wedding cake designers in the industry. Each of Nicole’s creations is crafted with intention, care, and a touch of magic—designed not just to be enjoyed, but remembered. From whimsical wedding cakes to show-stopping dessert tables, Nicole continues to transform celebrations into lasting memories, one sweet bite at a time.

(Photo by Michelle Dudley Photography | Courtesy Nicole Redd-McIntosh)

Porterhouse LA, LLC

A standout in the world of wedding photography, Zyaire Porter is the creative force behind Porterhouse LA, LLC, a Los Angeles-based photography studio known for its bold, editorial style and authentic storytelling. With 15 years of professional experience and deep roots in Inglewood, Zyaire has earned national recognition—named one of BRIDES’ Best Wedding Photographers in America in both 2020 and 2021.

While his wedding work is widely celebrated, Zyaire’s versatility extends beyond the aisle. His diverse portfolio includes collaborations with major brands like Nike, All Def Digital, Revolt TV, Drew League, Brisk, and HCASC. Through every frame, Zyaire brings culture, precision, and a signature visual voice that elevates every moment he captures.

(Courtesy Zyaire Porter)

REEM Photography

Kareem Virgo is the visionary lead photographer and co-founder of REEM Photography, a South Florida-based husband-and-wife team specializing in luxury weddings worldwide. Since 2015, Kareem and his wife Sandy have captured love stories through a signature blend of editorial sophistication and raw emotional storytelling.

REEM—short for Reliving Each and Every Moment—is more than a name; it’s the heart of their approach. From high-profile celebrations to destination weddings around the globe, Kareem’s work is defined by timeless imagery and an unwavering commitment to preserving every meaningful detail.

(Courtesy Kareem Virgo)

Well Groomed Man

Derrick Young is the West Coast stylist and consultant behind Well Groomed Man, a premier custom suiting company known for delivering exceptional service to grooms, groomsmen, and modern professionals alike. With a deep understanding of style and a sharp eye for fit, Derrick guides clients from their initial fitting to seamless day-of support, ensuring confidence and sophistication at every step.

Based in Las Vegas with an exciting new Southern California location opening in July 2025, Well Groomed Man also provides custom business and leisure suits tailored for everyday excellence. Derrick has become a trusted style advisor for men of all ages—from high school students preparing for prom to seasoned professionals building their wardrobe. Committed to partnering with planners, organizations, and anyone ready to refine their look, Well Groomed Man is redefining what it means to show up well dressed—and well groomed.