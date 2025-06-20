Destination Venice: 9 Romantic Wedding Venues in Italy’s ‘Floating City’

There’s just something about Venice that makes it feel like a place made for love. Maybe it’s the quiet corners you stumble into by accident, or the way the light hits the water in late afternoon. It’s no wonder celebrities like George and Amal Clooney and Anya Taylor-Joy chose to marry here—and now Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are reportedly next.

The city is full of beautiful venues, from ornate palazzos to gardens that feel like secrets. We pulled together six of our favorites—each one special in its own way. Some are grand, some more low-key, but all of them have that unmistakable Venetian atmosphere that makes a wedding feel like a moment out of a grand and historic fairy tale.

Aman Venice

Aman Venice occupies Palazzo Papadopoli, one of the eight grand palazzos lining the Grand Canal, combining Rococo frescoes and Murano crystal chandeliers with Jean-Michel Gathy’s refined minimalist interiors. It’s the only hotel in Venice to feature two private canal-side gardens—the Canal Garden and the Pergola Garden—which serve as rare outdoor ceremony or reception spaces.

The historic double piano nobile houses grand event rooms, including a luminous ballroom, salon, library, and multiple dining spaces, each retaining frescoed ceilings and elegant period details ideal for both intimate and larger wedding celebrations. With just 24 suites, direct Grand Canal access, and fully tailored celebration services, it offers luxury couples a rare blend of exclusivity, heritage, and discreet Aman hospitality—all steps from Piazza San Marco

(Photo by Robert Rieger | Courtesy of Aman)

(Courtesy Aman)

Hotel Locanda Vivaldi

Hotel Locanda Vivaldi is housed in the historic home of composer Antonio Vivaldi, rebuilt into a boutique hotel perched on the Riva degli Schiavoni with views across St. Mark’s Basin—just steps from Piazza San Marco. Its panoramic rooftop terrace offers sweeping vistas of iconic landmarks like San Giorgio, the bell tower, and the lagoon, making it a stunning setting for a sunset reception.

The hotel organizes full wedding packages, from ceremony coordination to vintage boat transfers and traditional Venetian catering. With fewer than 30 rooms—including suites with private balconies and lagoon views—it’s well-suited to couples seeking an intimate celebration framed by genuine Venetian history.

(Courtesy Locanda Vivaldi)

(Matteo Chinellato)

Hotel Palazzo Stern

Hotel Palazzo Stern is a 15th-century, neo-Gothic palazzo turned boutique hotel, standing directly on the Grand Canal in Dorsoduro with a terrace offering sweeping canal views. Its intimate, art-filled interiors—complete with frescoes, mosaics, carved wood, and antique mosaics—create a refined, historical atmosphere perfect for an elegant small wedding.

The rooftop terrace can host welcome drinks or a reception against the backdrop of Venice’s waterways, while on-site event planning includes vintage boat transfers and customized menus. With under 70 rooms, valet parking, and concierge-arranged logistics via water taxi, it strikes a balance between relaxed exclusivity and Venetian grandeur.

(Photo by Guido Malara | Courtesy Palazzo Stern)

(Photo by Alberto Pagliuca | Courtesy Palazzo Stern)

The Gritti Palace

The Gritti Palace is a 15th-century noble residence turned luxury hotel, set directly on the Grand Canal across from Santa Maria della Salute. Its richly decorated interiors feature antique Murano glass chandeliers, original frescoes, and period furnishings, creating an opulent backdrop for wedding celebrations. The Redentore Terrace and canal-side Gritti Terrace offer panoramic views ideal for elegant outdoor receptions or sunset toasts.

With in-house floral and culinary teams, a private Riva boat for arrivals, and just 82 rooms, the hotel specializes in intimate events with unmistakable Venetian character. Couples can host ceremonies in the ornate Longhi Room or reserve the Club del Doge restaurant for a formal seated dinner. Located just minutes from St. Mark’s Square, the property also offers easy access to Venice’s most iconic photo backdrops.

(Courtesy Gritti Palace)

(Courtesy Gritti Palace)

Palazzo Nani Bernardo

Palazzo Nani Bernardo is a private 16th-century Renaissance palace on the Grand Canal, blending historical grandeur with an intimate, residential feel. Its second piano nobile features a long hall and five side salons, ideal for refined indoor ceremonies and seated dinners. The crowning jewel is its hidden Italian-style garden—one of the largest in Venice—complete with climbing roses, jasmine, century-old trees, and the city’s tallest palm, providing a lush outdoor backdrop for cocktails, vows, or sunset gatherings.

Fully accessible by water, the venue includes its own dock and two private guest apartments, enabling exclusive multi-day celebrations. The palace remains family-owned and is rarely open to the public, making it one of Venice’s most discreet and coveted wedding venues.

(Photo by Marco Ortolan | Courtesy Palazzo Nani Bernardo)

(Photo by Giulia Davanzo | Courtesy Palazzo Nani Bernardo)

Ca’ Sagredo

Ca’ Sagredo is a beautifully restored 15th-century palace turned boutique hotel, adorned with opulent Baroque art and grand frescoed ceilings overlooking the Grand Canal. Its elegant reception rooms—such as the Sala Maggiore and Sala del Camino—are ideal for intimate ceremonies or refined seated dinners, each set within original gilt frames and marble fireplaces. The rooftop terrace offers a romantic cocktail setting with sweeping canal views, perfect for sunset toasts or small receptions.

With just 42 rooms and suites, many featuring painted ceilings and period furnishings, the atmosphere feels like hosting your own private Venetian celebration. Couples can arrive by private boat at the hotel’s water entrance before retreating to discreet event planning services and chef-crafted Venetian tasting menus.

Palazzo Zeno

Palazzo Zeno is a rare gem nestled in Venice’s Dorsoduro district—a 14th-century residence thoughtfully transformed into an intimate boutique hotel. Its courtyard and charming rooftop terrace offer private outdoor ceremony settings with views of hidden canals and historic rooftops. The interior salons, with antique furnishings, exposed timber beams, and family heirlooms, create a warm, lived-in atmosphere ideal for small wedding gatherings. Couples can coordinate water-taxi arrivals directly at the front entrance and enjoy personalized service in a venue that feels like a well-loved Venetian family home.

(Courtesy Palazzo Zeno)

(Courtesy Palazzo Zeno)

The St. Regis Venice

The St. Regis Venice is a lavish waterfront palace hotel set on the Grand Canal, offering sweeping views and a sense of aristocratic splendor. Its Meravigli Ballroom and dramatic canal-facing grand salon feature bold frescoes, Murano glass chandeliers, and gilded décor—perfect for elegant indoor ceremonies with a dash of Venetian flair.

The hotel’s spacious private terraces allow for al-fresco receptions or sunset aperitifs with guests floating by on the water. With over 110 rooms and suites blending classic Venetian styling with modern amenities, it accommodates both grand weddings and intimate gatherings. Full wedding planning support, including customized catering, floral design, and dedicated water-taxi logistics, ensures a seamless, romantic celebration from arrival to sparkler send-off.

(Courtesy Mariott International)

(Courtesy Mariott International)

From canal-side gardens and rooftop terraces to frescoed ballrooms and centuries-old courtyards, Venice offers a wide range of memorable wedding settings. Each venue brings something unique, whether it’s a private dock, panoramic Grand Canal views, or layers of history visible in every detail.

Many properties include in-house planning, vintage boat transfers, and accommodations that make it easy for couples and their guests to settle in and celebrate without needing to look elsewhere. Whether you’re drawn to a boutique palazzo, a storied luxury hotel, or a hidden garden retreat, Venice delivers a wedding experience rooted in character, beauty, and ease.