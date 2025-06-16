UNBRIDLED STUDIO Will Make West Coast Debut With Trunk Show at Mae Bridal

Brides on the West Coast have a new reason to celebrate as UNBRIDLED STUDIO brings its sculptural, fashion-forward bridalwear to Los Angeles for the first time. The contemporary UK-based label will host a trunk show at Mae Bridal in Venice, CA, featuring a curated selection from its latest release, Collection III.

Known for its transformative separates and architectural silhouettes, Collection III continues UNBRIDLED STUDIO’s refined yet experimental approach to bridalwear. Textural jacquards, modern lace, and clean satins are crafted into pieces that feel designed for movement and individuality. Brides can expect structured tailoring softened by fluid forms, with a strong emphasis on personal styling.

(Courtesy UNBRIDLED STUDIO)

(Courtesy UNBRIDLED STUDIO)

“We get a lot of enquiries from brides in California,” says Anna Vesty, founder and creative director of UNBRIDLED STUDIO. “This event will now give brides the opportunity to experience the collection. We know that LA is definitely home to the fashion-led, less traditional bride, the one who is looking for something less conventional but still values craftsmanship and design.”

The brand’s partnership with Mae Bridal, she notes, felt “obvious.” “They fully share our ethos, our approach, and our aesthetic,” Vesty explains. “We are excited to share UNBRIDLED STUDIO with West Coast brides, but most of all, for them to discover the versatility and transformative nature of the collection.”

The trunk show runs from June 26th through July 1. Appointments are available for a limited time and can be booked directly through Mae Bridal.

(Courtesy UNBRIDLED STUDIO)

About UNBRIDLED STUDIO

Founded in 2023 by Anna Vesty and based in Liverpool, UNBRIDLED STUDIO was born out of a desire to offer something different to modern brides, a line that blends contemporary design with versatility, craftsmanship, and edge. Vesty, who has a background in luxury ready-to-wear and bridal design, was later joined by commercial director Ruth Malton, bringing together creative and strategic expertise.

“My vision was to create a contemporary fashion-led bridal label,” Vesty explains. “But the versatile and transformative nature of the collection evolved organically and is now an integral part of the brand’s DNA.”

(Courtesy UNBRIDLED STUDIO)

At the heart of UNBRIDLED STUDIO is the idea of individuality. The line’s signature separates are designed to interact with gowns and other pieces in the collection, allowing for layered looks and modular styling. “No piece stands alone,” says Vesty. “There are many incarnations and combinations, and our brides love that this allows self-expression. It’s about a lot more than a singular beautiful dress.”

Even as the brand expands internationally, Vesty still works directly with brides in the studio. “The evolution doesn’t stop with the pieces hanging in our showroom, our appointments are a very dynamic and creative experience. It’s the most wonderful thing to see a bride’s look evolve throughout the appointment.”

So what does she hope brides feel when trying on UNBRIDLED STUDIO? “Modern, effortlessly stylish, but undeniably themselves. We also place a huge emphasis on fabrication and fit. How our gowns feel is as important as how they look.”

(Courtesy UNBRIDLED STUDIO)

(Courtesy UNBRIDLED STUDIO)

About Mae Bridal

Mae Bridal is a Venice-based bridal studio known for its curated, design-driven edit of contemporary wedding fashion. The boutique specializes in showcasing independent designers who reflect the changing landscape of modern bridalwear, labels that prioritize structure, storytelling, and refined, wearable art.

(Courtesy Mae Bridal)

Each appointment at Mae is a private, one-on-one experience tailored to the bride’s individual vision. Whether minimalist or avant-garde, each gown is selected for its craftsmanship and point of view. Mae’s goal is to offer a supportive and unhurried environment where creativity and personal style can take center stage.

Click here for more information on UNBRIDLED STUDIO