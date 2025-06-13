Advertisement
Wedding Venues

Venice’s Gritti Palace: Small-Scale Wedding Celebrations on the Grand Canal

A bride and groom on the rooftop of Gritti Palace
(Photo by Danu Collective|Courtesy Gritti Palace)
Kevin Spencer
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist

Facing the Grand Canal in the San Marco district, The Gritti Palace offers a front-row view of Venetian history. First built as a noble residence in 1475, the building has lived many lives—home to ambassadors, aristocrats, and writers—before becoming a luxury hotel. Today, it’s part of The Luxury Collection and maintains its residential scale and style, with 82 rooms and suites restored using original woodwork, Murano glass, and hand-painted fabrics.

A nighttime view of Gritti Palace.
(Photo by Brandon Barre|Courtesy Gritti Palace)
The dining deck at Gritti Palace.
(Photo by Brandon Barre|Courtesy Gritti Palace)
Each room is distinct, blending Renaissance detail with modern comfort. Some have balconies overlooking the Grand Canal or Santa Maria della Salute; others open onto quieter side streets. Throughout the hotel, historic features remain intact: terrazzo floors, oil paintings, antique mirrors. The Club del Doge restaurant serves regional dishes on a terrace that faces the canal, while the Gritti Epicurean School offers hands-on cooking classes inside a restored kitchen. There’s also a spa, intimate and candlelit, run in partnership with Sisley Paris.

A luxury bedroom in the Gritti Palace
(Photo by Brandon Barre|Courtesy Gritti Palace)
A banquet table set up en suite at Gritti Palace.
(Photo by Brandon Barre|Courtesy Gritti Palace)
The dining room of the Gritti Palace
(Photo by Brandon Barre|Courtesy Gritti Palace)

For weddings, The Gritti Palace hosts both ceremonies and receptions, primarily for smaller gatherings. Events can take place on the restaurant terrace, in the Red Room, or within the suites themselves for private dinners. The staff offers planning support and access to a network of local vendors. While the hotel doesn’t market itself as a large-scale wedding venue, it attracts couples looking for a refined, centrally located space with deep historical character.

A bride on the rooftop of Gritti Palace.
(Courtesy Gritti Palace)
A wedding table on the dining deck of Gritti Palace overlooking the Grand Canal
(Photo by Danu Collective|Courtesy Gritti Palace)

Beyond great views, The Gritti Palace offers access to ‘The Floating City’ of Venice. The hotel’s private Riva boat allows guests to explore the canals in classic Venetian style, whether for a quiet ride or a wedding-day arrival. Landmarks like the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, La Fenice Theatre, and Piazza San Marco are just a short walk away. From this location on the Grand Canal, the city feels close but never overcrowding. It’s an ideal setting for a celebration centered around history, simplicity, and love.

The Gritti Palace offers motor boat tours through the city.
(Photo by Danu Collective|Courtesy Gritti Palace)
A sunrise view from Gritti Palace
(Photo by Kurt Arrigo|Courtesy Gritti Palace)

Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations.

