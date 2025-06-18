The Rise of Quiet Luxury in Weddings: Less Flash, More Meaning

In the wedding industry, luxury is often interpreted by a certain social status or a high budget. Wedding experts have recently shared, however, that the definition of luxury is shifting from price point to personalization, and intentional wedding design taking center stage.

Today’s luxury weddings are defined by how meaningful they are to the couple, with simplicity outweighing extravagance.

We contacted ten wedding experts to learn how the high-end wedding space is evolving and what today’s couples are looking for.

Intimacy Over Formality

In 2025, modern luxury weddings are embracing intimacy and intentional moments instead of over-the-top displays.

“In the wedding industry, ‘luxury’ often means extravagance—but in an overwhelmingly digital landscape, now more than ever, people crave authentic in-person connection versus over-the-top opulence,” declares India Jade McCue, wedding photographer and longtime HoneyBook member. “Think backyard dinners instead of large receptions, micro weddings abroad with a twelve-person guest list, or opting to spend the cocktail hour with guests rather than taking photos. This trend isn’t defined by budget or status but rather by creating an atmosphere where meaningful moments can happen naturally, and the couple can be present to celebrate with those they love.”

Couples are opting for wedding elements that hold profound personal and emotional meaning.

“Discerning clients are less focused on grand displays and more on creating intimate, meaningful moments that reflect their journey,” adds Melina Manchester, director of catering at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai . “Whether it’s a private oceanside ceremony timed to the sunset or custom menus inspired by family traditions and local ingredients, the emphasis is on authenticity and emotional resonance.”

(Photo by Muita Muthee)

Authenticity and Connection are the New Luxury

Brides and grooms are incorporating ways to exhibit their authenticity and connect with their guests.

“Couples are shifting away from opulence for opulence’s sake, and toward moments that feel deeply meaningful and intentionally crafted to reflect their story,” says Ciara O’Shea, director of marketing and communications at Soneva . “Luxury lies in the details that matter most to each couple—the poetry of a private dinner on a sandbank under the stars, the intimacy of a ceremony set to the rhythm of the waves, or a sunset cruise with only dolphins as witnesses.”

Today’s high-end wedding celebrations are showcasing that luxury is truly in the personalized details.

“The essence of a couple’s narrative is preserved throughout the details, which can include custom-made outfits or veils with romantic artistic patterns and well-thought-out venues that embody their essence,” adds Michelle Poonawalla, artist, philanthropist, and managing director of Poonawalla Group . “Also, the concept of personalized guest gifts made from common memories is adding a new touch to the way people celebrate their life’s best moments.”

(Photo by Sandbank Wedding |Courtesy Soneva Fushi)

Unique Storytelling Through Wedding Details

Couples are choosing to customize their wedding elements to honor their personal journeys and family legacies.

“High-end couples are looking for ways to be unique, and bring their guests into that unique experience or family legacy that is theirs and only theirs,” says Rachel Wakefield, photographer and founder of The Wow Edit . “From creating a brand logo of their names and having it stamped on cappuccinos at the wedding reception, to having guests’ place cards include a personalized thank you note before taking their seat for dinner. I’ve even had couples use a vintage car that has been passed down through generations as their getaway car to add that special touch.”

“In today’s luxury weddings, the smallest details carry the deepest meaning. A recent couple we worked with wanted to honor their beloved dog but couldn’t bring him to the celebration. We created custom foil-printed cocktail napkins with a hand-drawn sketch of their pup,” adds Nirjary M. Desai, global event strategist, and founder of KIS Cubed Events Agency . “It was subtle yet sentimental—and became a favorite among guests.”

(Photo by Rachel Wakefield Santa Barbara Wedding Photographer)

One-of-a-kind Venues And Settings With Personal Significance

Luxury-minded couples are opting for venues and settings that hold personal significance and offer distinctive experiences.

“A couple I worked with had attended hundreds of concerts together since they first met. So they chose to hold their celebration at The House of Blues in Boston. They also hired an Elton John impersonator as entertainment and their save-the-dates were concert tickets printed by Ticketmaster!” remarks Lindsey Michelle, photographer and founder of Lensy Michelle Photography . “Their reception was a color-blocked design where each table featured a vinyl record that was significant to the couple.”

Even the wedding decor is highly personalized and showcases the tastes of the couple.

“One wedding that stands out was in October 2023—a local couple with a shared love of fall and Halloween. We sourced specialty Halloween cookies from a local bakery, our culinary team created a pumpkin chocolate mousse cake as a welcome amenity, and they chose floral centerpieces in hollowed-out pumpkins that fit the theme perfectly,” adds Michael Lau, regional director of sales and marketing at Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows .

(Photo by Lensy Michelle Photography)

Sustainability And Giving Back in Eco-Conscious Weddings

More and more couples are incorporating environmentally sustainable elements into their weddings.

“One recent wedding featured live herb arrangements and potted trees that were repurposed post-ceremony, a living expression of the couple’s commitment to sustainability. Others have turned registries into charitable wish lists and committed to donating flowers to local places of need, choosing to give back in lieu of receiving,” remarks Jenna Nickl-Jones, senior catering manager at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa .

High-end weddings are increasingly incorporating philanthropy into their celebrations, with couples supporting local causes.