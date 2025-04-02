From the Tasting to the Table: How to Choose the Right Wedding Caterer

If there’s one thing guests always remember from a wedding, it’s the food. Whether it’s an unforgettable multi-course dinner or just the late-night tacos that saved the dance floor—what people eat (and how it’s served) has a big impact on the vibe of the day. Which is why finding the right wedding caterer isn’t just a task to check off. It’s a decision that sets the tone for your entire event.

So how do you choose a caterer that not only delivers great food, but also works with your budget, your venue, your style—and, let’s be honest, your slightly chaotic planning schedule? We asked two seasoned experts and pulled together everything you need to know to find the right match.

Start With the Basics

Before reaching out to any caterers, it helps to know what you’re actually looking for. Think about your guest count, the kind of meal you want (buffet, plated, stations?), and the type of food that feels like you. Some couples love a classic sit-down dinner, while others want something more laid-back or culturally specific.

Budget, of course, plays a huge role here too. Most caterers offer different levels of service. Collette Yousefian, CFO of Robert’s Catering in Burbank, says the goal is always to help couples customize their menus without going overboard.

“We charge per person, but the final cost depends on what you choose,” she says. “Fish, lamb, things like that cost more. But this way, couples can balance quality and cost without sacrificing their vision.”

Dietary needs are another big factor to consider. If you or your guests are gluten-free, vegan, or have allergies, ask upfront how those are handled. Some caterers can offer completely separate prep areas for things like nut allergies—others might not be equipped for that level of care.

Experience Matters More Than You Think

It’s easy to fall for a caterer based on pretty photos or a trendy menu. But behind the scenes? Things get real fast. Crystal Coser, co-founder of Bites and Bashes, says wedding catering is a totally different beast than restaurant service—and experience really counts.

“We’ve had to cook in garages, tents, freezing outdoor setups with rented equipment that doesn’t always work,” she says. “Catering is like the SWAT team of hospitality. If your caterer knows how to handle chaos and still make the food taste amazing, that’s who you want.”

So don’t just ask what’s on the menu—ask how they handle pressure. Have they worked at your venue before? How do they handle delays or last-minute changes? Do they bring their own team, or rely on third-party staffing? These are the details that matter when things go sideways (and they almost always do a little).

Vetting and Tastings

Once you’ve narrowed it down to a few solid options, book tastings and meetings. This part is fun—but it’s also where you should be paying close attention.

Yousefian says tastings are a great intro to the food, but they’re not the full story. “Some of our dishes really shine when they’re prepared at scale, so the tasting is more of a preview,” she explains. Tastings may come with a fee, but many caterers will credit it toward the final cost if you end up booking.

Coser points out that tastings can sometimes overwhelm couples in a good way. “We send a huge variety of food so people can really find their favorites—but sometimes they fall in love with too many things,” she laughs. “It becomes hard to choose!”

During tastings or calls, don’t just focus on flavors. Ask about logistics, rental items (like plates and linens), staffing, and what’s included in the quote. Some caterers build in everything, while others work a la carte. And yes, you should absolutely ask for references or reviews if they’re not already online.

What to Ask Before You Book

Here’s a quick list of questions to bring to tastings or consult calls:

What service styles do you offer—buffet, plated, stations?

How do you handle dietary restrictions or allergies?

Have you catered events at our venue before?

Can we see photos of past weddings or sample menus?

What’s included in your pricing (rentals, staff, setup/cleanup)?

Do you offer tastings? Is the cost applied to the final bill?

What’s your contingency plan if something goes wrong on the day?

What would you suggest to make our menu stand out?

Bonus: Ask them what got them into catering. Not only will you get a better sense of the commitment they bring to the job, but it’s a great way to get a sense of their personality and your compatibility.

Read the Fine Print

Once you’ve made your choice, the contract is next. Make sure the proposal includes everything: the food, staff, equipment, service charges, vendor meals, even things like cocktail napkins. Ask about cancellation policies and payment schedules too.

Coser says to keep an eye out for proposals that seem unusually cheap—or overpriced without clear explanation. “A low quote might mean corners are being cut. A high one doesn’t always mean better service. It’s about value, and transparency.”

Keep Communicating

Once the caterer is booked, don’t disappear. Stay in touch. Make sure your menu is finalized and your timeline is synced with the rest of your vendors. Most caterers like to have everything confirmed at least 3 to 4 months before the wedding.

And if you have special requests—like recreating the meal from your first date or serving your grandma’s famous dessert—bring them up early. “That’s the magic of catering,” Coser says. “We’re not just feeding people. We’re telling a story.”