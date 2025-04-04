I’m A Jeweler In LA. These Are The Local Vendors I Chose For My Own Wedding

As a small business owner, I have always valued supporting local vendors and creatives. So when it came time to plan my wedding, going local was the only way to go. Choosing local businesses not only ensures a unique and personalized experience, but also helps support and give back to the community and the artisans who pour their passion into their craft. Although I wasn’t born in Los Angeles, it has become home, and using local vendors means the spirit of the city is woven into every detail of my event.

Working with small businesses means I’ve been able to tailor every detail of my wedding to my vision. The flexibility, prompt communication, and genuine care from each vendor has been invaluable, especially during the inevitable stressful moments of wedding planning. In a city full of creativity and talent, these vendors have made me feel like I’m building something with friends and family, not just hiring services.

Floral: Chelsea Hill Design Co.

(Chelsea Hill Floral)

Chelsea was able to tailor her floral designs to my exact vision, creating a moodboard that captured the color palette, vibe, and various options to choose from. We collaborated closely throughout the process, and together, we brought to life a floral design that was exactly what I had dreamed of.

Video: Spin The Dial Productions

(Spin the Dial Productions)

When it came to video, my fiancé and I wanted something cinematic and nostalgic. As soon as we saw Candice’s work, we knew her style was exactly what we were looking for. Working with her has been an absolute joy—she takes the time to understand who you are as a couple and captures the essence of your story beautifully. She is a true artist, and her dedication to making our vision come to life has been incredible.

Wedding Planner: Karen Waldron of Ampersand Weddings & Events

(Ampersand Wedding and Events)

I highly recommend hiring a wedding planner to help with the logistics of your big day. I not only have a full-time job (like most brides) but I wasn’t familar with just how many details are involved in planning a wedding. Working with Karen Waldron on my upcoming wedding has been a life-saver. She’s recommended amazing vendors, many of whom she has personal relationships with, and they’ve all been wonderful to work with. Karen has been instrumental in helping me bring my vision to life. Thanks to her, I’ve been able to enjoy the planning process instead of stressing over it!

Cake: The Butter End

(The Butter End )

One of the most fun parts of wedding planning was the cake tasting! The Butter End knows how to create incredible cakes that are both delicious and visually stunning. We chose a vintage-style carrot cake for our wedding, and based on just a few photos, they were able to bring our exact vision to life. Not only was the cake beautiful, but it tasted absolutely amazing— a highlight of our wedding planning experience!

Hair + Makeup - Emily Lynn & Co

(Vanessa Todd | Courtesy Emily Lynn & Co)

Emily Lynn & Co has made hair and makeup a breeze. I loved that I could choose which stylist to work with from their talented team— it was honestly hard to pick with so many amazing options! They’ve been incredibly easy to work with, and what I love most about their approach is how they focus on making the bride look natural and radiant, without being too “overdone.” It’s the perfect balance of enhancing your beauty while staying true to your unique style.

Catering - Good Gracious! Events

(Good Gracious! Events)

Good Gracious! Events has been a dream to work with, and their food is absolutely delicious. They collaborated with us to create a menu that fit our specific wishes and accommodated dietary restrictions. We wanted a farm-to-table experience, and they exceeded our expectations in every way. We couldn’t be happier with the quality, flavor, and creativity they brought to our wedding menu!

Jewelry: Carter Eve Jewelry

(Dennis Vasquez | Courtesy Carter Eve Jewelry)

As a designer of custom engagement rings and fine jewelry, I created my own engagement ring and hand-crafted the wedding bands for my fiancé and I. I also designed diamond ear climbers for my wedding day and a gold pin for my fiancé to wear instead of a boutonniere. It’s been truly special to craft these meaningful pieces for my own wedding after creating countless custom pieces for my clients.