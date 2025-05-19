Advertisement
18 Effortless and Chic Casual Summer Wedding Guest Dresses

Two examples of summer wedding guest dresses.
(Abercrombie & Fitch (L)| & Other Stories (R))
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
The invitation’s arrived, the season’s heating up—and now comes the real question: what to wear. Not just any dress, of course, but something that feels just right. Light and breathable, flattering without trying too hard, and polished enough for a beautiful afternoon celebration that stretches wonderfully into the late evening hours.

Maybe it’s a garden ceremony. Maybe it’s a rooftop with skyline views. Whatever the setting, you’ll want a look that moves with ease and carries a hint of romance. Below, you’ll find a collection of summer wedding guest dresses that do exactly that—elegant, modern, and made for making memories in the sunshine season.

Aje Reflection Tiered Ruffled Plissé-Crepe Mini Dress

Aje’s ‘Reflection’ dress is cut from plissé-crepe that cascades through the body in tiers, with a deep V-neckline that is mirrored at the back.

View At Net-A-Porter
Aje Reflection Tiered Ruffled Plissé-Crepe Mini Dress
(Courtesy Net-A-Porter)
Ulla Johnson Evie Floral-Print Satin Maxi Dress

Ulla Johnson’s ‘Evie’ dress is detailed with lattice stitching. Made from bias-cut satin and printed with flowers with cross-over straps at the low, open back.

View At Net-A-Porter
Evie floral-print satin maxi dress by Ulla Johnson
(Courtesy Net-A-Porter)
Maxi strap dress featuring a square neckline, and sheer layers embellished with a red floral print.

View At & Other Stories
The floral applique maxi dress by & Other Stories
(Courtesy & Other Stories)

Saloni Renee Printed Silk-Satin Gown

Printed with vibrant flowers and cut from lustrous silk-satin. Features a gathered bust and streamlining seams.

View At Net-A-Porter
The printed silk satin gown by Saloni.
(Courtesy Net-A-Porter)
A&F Giselle Drop-Waist Mesh Maxi Dress

Flattering maxi dress in our stretch-enhanced mesh fabric, featuring a dropped waist, off-the-shoulder detail and a pleated skirt.

View At Abercrombie & Fitch
A&F Giselle Drop-Waist Mesh Maxi Dress
(Courtesy Abercrombie & Fitch)

Kika Vargas Bel Appliquéd Ruffled Floral-Print Hammered-Crepe Maxi Dress

This dress is cut from floral-print hammered-crepe and traced with flower-shaped appliqués and flouncy ruffles under the bust.

View At Net-A-Porter
Kiki Vargas ruffled floral print dress.
(Courtesy Net-A-Porter)
L’Academie Avalon Maxi Dress

A best seller in sage green, satin jacquard fabric.

View At Revolve
The Avalon maxi dress by L'Acadmie
(Courtesy Revolve)

Hill House Home The Fleur Midi Dress

The perfect summer halter dress. The halter neck features functional ties and creates a flattering, subtle square neckline.

View At Hill House Home
The fluer midi dress by Hill House Home
(Courtesy Hill House Home)
Maygel Coronel Celosía One-Shoulder Appliquéd Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress

Dotted with 3D florals along the slim straps, it has a one-shoulder design that hugs your curves before falling to a straight skirt.

View At Net-A-Porter
The celosia one shoulder stretch jersey dress.
(Courtesy Net-A-Porter)

Giambattista Valli Cold-Shoulder Gathered Crepe Gown

Designed with an artfully gathered bodice that highlights the bust and draws the eye inward. It’s made from pink crepe and has a cold-shoulder neckline and smooth, figure-skimming skirt.

View At Net-A-Porter
The cold shoulder gathered crepe gown.
(Courtesy Net-A-Porter)
Amur Sophia Gown

Midweight chiffon fabric with ruffled trim, made of 100% recycled polyester.

View At Revolve
The Sophia gown by Amur.
(Courtesy Revolve)

Staud Joy Maxi Dress

Crafted of a cotton blend, Staud’s Joy sleeveless maxi dress is styled with a scoopneck and adjustable spaghetti straps.

View At Saks Fifth Avenue
The Staud joy maxi dress.
(Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue)

J. Crew Collection Ruffle-Trim Dress in Chiffon

Ruffle details under the bust and long straps that drape down the back. Crafted from floaty, subtly sheer chiffon.

View At J.Crew
The ruffle trim dress by J.Crew
(Courtesy J.Crew)

Fait par Foutch Charlotte Polka-Dot Cotton-Blend Dress

Sustainably sourced and reclaimed vintage materials.

View At Moda Operandi
Black exclusive dress in polka dot by Fait Par Foutch
(Courtesy of Moda Operandi, Inc.)

The A&F Julia Strapless Slip Maxi Dress

Flattering strapless maxi slip dress in our silky soft satin fabric with thigh-high slit detail.

View At Abercrombie & Fitch
The strapless maxi dress by Abercrombie & Fitch.
(Courtesy Abercrombie & Fitch)

Ulla Johnson Eve Embellished Silk-Chiffon Midi Dress

Hand-embellished with clusters of paillettes and beads that resemble tiny flowers. Made from flowy silk-chiffon and has lace-up ties at the back to adjust the fit.

View At Net-A-Porter
The eve embellished midi by Ulla Johnson
(Courtesy Net-A-Porter)

Savoir Collection Flared Midi Dress

This powder blue midi dress has a structured corset-like bodice that shapes into a voluminous puff skirt built up by tulle layers. Featuring thin spaghetti straps that can be removed for an optional bandeau look. Finished with a concealed zipper and dual tie bows at the back.

View At & Other Stories
The flared midi dress by & Other Stories
(Courtesy & Other Stories)

Soraiya Knit Dress by Cult Gaia

3D tonal floral patterns with detachable and adjustable shoulder straps.

View At Revolve
The Soraiya Knit Dress by Cult Gaia
(Courtesy Revolve)

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations.

