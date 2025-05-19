18 Effortless and Chic Casual Summer Wedding Guest Dresses

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

The invitation’s arrived, the season’s heating up—and now comes the real question: what to wear. Not just any dress, of course, but something that feels just right. Light and breathable, flattering without trying too hard, and polished enough for a beautiful afternoon celebration that stretches wonderfully into the late evening hours.

Maybe it’s a garden ceremony. Maybe it’s a rooftop with skyline views. Whatever the setting, you’ll want a look that moves with ease and carries a hint of romance. Below, you’ll find a collection of summer wedding guest dresses that do exactly that—elegant, modern, and made for making memories in the sunshine season.

Aje Reflection Tiered Ruffled Plissé-Crepe Mini Dress

Aje’s ‘Reflection’ dress is cut from plissé-crepe that cascades through the body in tiers, with a deep V-neckline that is mirrored at the back.

Ulla Johnson Evie Floral-Print Satin Maxi Dress

Ulla Johnson’s ‘Evie’ dress is detailed with lattice stitching. Made from bias-cut satin and printed with flowers with cross-over straps at the low, open back.

& Other Stories Floral-Appliqué Maxi Dress

Maxi strap dress featuring a square neckline, and sheer layers embellished with a red floral print.

Saloni Renee Printed Silk-Satin Gown

Printed with vibrant flowers and cut from lustrous silk-satin. Features a gathered bust and streamlining seams.

A&F Giselle Drop-Waist Mesh Maxi Dress

Flattering maxi dress in our stretch-enhanced mesh fabric, featuring a dropped waist, off-the-shoulder detail and a pleated skirt.

Kika Vargas Bel Appliquéd Ruffled Floral-Print Hammered-Crepe Maxi Dress

This dress is cut from floral-print hammered-crepe and traced with flower-shaped appliqués and flouncy ruffles under the bust.

L’Academie Avalon Maxi Dress

A best seller in sage green, satin jacquard fabric.

Hill House Home The Fleur Midi Dress

The perfect summer halter dress. The halter neck features functional ties and creates a flattering, subtle square neckline.

Maygel Coronel Celosía One-Shoulder Appliquéd Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress

Dotted with 3D florals along the slim straps, it has a one-shoulder design that hugs your curves before falling to a straight skirt.

Giambattista Valli Cold-Shoulder Gathered Crepe Gown

Designed with an artfully gathered bodice that highlights the bust and draws the eye inward. It’s made from pink crepe and has a cold-shoulder neckline and smooth, figure-skimming skirt.

Amur Sophia Gown

Midweight chiffon fabric with ruffled trim, made of 100% recycled polyester.

Staud Joy Maxi Dress

Crafted of a cotton blend, Staud’s Joy sleeveless maxi dress is styled with a scoopneck and adjustable spaghetti straps.

J. Crew Collection Ruffle-Trim Dress in Chiffon

Ruffle details under the bust and long straps that drape down the back. Crafted from floaty, subtly sheer chiffon.

Fait par Foutch Charlotte Polka-Dot Cotton-Blend Dress

Sustainably sourced and reclaimed vintage materials.

The A&F Julia Strapless Slip Maxi Dress

Flattering strapless maxi slip dress in our silky soft satin fabric with thigh-high slit detail.

Ulla Johnson Eve Embellished Silk-Chiffon Midi Dress

Hand-embellished with clusters of paillettes and beads that resemble tiny flowers. Made from flowy silk-chiffon and has lace-up ties at the back to adjust the fit.

Savoir Collection Flared Midi Dress

This powder blue midi dress has a structured corset-like bodice that shapes into a voluminous puff skirt built up by tulle layers. Featuring thin spaghetti straps that can be removed for an optional bandeau look. Finished with a concealed zipper and dual tie bows at the back.

Soraiya Knit Dress by Cult Gaia

3D tonal floral patterns with detachable and adjustable shoulder straps.