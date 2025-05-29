Celebrating Excellence: 30 AAPI Wedding Vendors Who Are Reshaping the Industry

In today’s dynamic wedding industry, AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) wedding vendors are making a powerful impact—blending cultural heritage, thoughtful design, and exceptional craftsmanship to transform how we celebrate love. From AAPI-owned wedding planning companies and florists to photographers, DJs, beauty artists, and henna specialists, these top 30 Asian American and Pacific Islander wedding professionals are redefining the standard with creativity, intention, and deep cultural roots.

Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month is especially important in the wedding world, where diverse wedding traditions and authentic representation matter. This list honors the best AAPI wedding vendors—trailblazers who bring innovation, artistry, and heart to every celebration, shaping a more inclusive and inspired future for weddings.

3D SOUNDS

Founded in 1998, 3D Sounds is a proudly Asian-owned company delivering over 25 years of expertise in entertainment, lighting, and audio-visual production. Now led by Amit Kotecha, the company is known for its high-end service, innovative production design, and seamless execution across a wide range of events—including corporate functions, brand activations, non-profits, weddings, and educational institutions. With deep roots in the AAPI community and a commitment to excellence, 3D Sounds continues to elevate experiences with creativity, professionalism, and heart.

Advertisement

(Courtesy Dee Lee )

329events

329events is a full-service event planning studio founded by Filipina powerhouse Marjorie Lashmet, bringing over 15 years of expertise in weddings, experiential marketing, brand activations, and milestone celebrations.

Known for curating elevated, unforgettable experiences, the 329events team is dedicated to transforming your vision into reality—with heart, precision, and style. Whether you’re planning a wedding, product launch, or once-in-a-lifetime celebration, 329events brings the creativity, structure, and passion to make it magical.

Advertisement

(Courtesy Dee Lee )

Bella Belle Shoes

Bella Belle is a beautifully crafted shoe brand inspired by the Italian phrase for “beautiful,” celebrated for its romantic details, timeless silhouettes, and signature comfort. Designed for women who believe shoes make the outfit, Bella Belle offers feminine, ethereal footwear that turns every step into a statement.

Founded by best friends Erina and Veronyca, Bella Belle was born from a shared passion for design, thoughtful craftsmanship, and bringing joy to life’s most meaningful moments. Each pair is meticulously handmade by skilled artisans using the finest materials—from embroidered tulle and delicate lace to hand-beading and silk accents. Built with comfort in mind, every design features cushioned insoles so you can shine from day to night, effortlessly.

Advertisement

From elegant bridal heels to modern flats and dazzling block heels, Bella Belle shoes are wearable works of art—perfect for weddings, soirées, and everyday celebrations.

www.bellabelleshoes.com

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

BIRDY GREY

Grace Lee is the Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Birdy Grey, the brand that revolutionized the wedding party shopping experience with style, accessibility, and affordability at its core. After spending over a decade in the fashion and beauty industry, Grace launched Birdy Grey in 2017, inspired by her own frustrations as a bridesmaid navigating outdated and overpriced options. Her vision of stylish, versatile bridesmaid dresses—and now, coordinating suits for men—at an unbeatable price point quickly disrupted the wedding space.

Today, Grace leads the brand with hands-on creativity, from designing new collections to directing photo shoots, all while ensuring every Birdy Grey experience is joyful, seamless, and celebration-worthy for everyone in the wedding party.

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

Advertisement

BYC Photography

Benny Chiu, owner of BYC Photography, is an international, multi-award-winning wedding photographer known for telling love stories through bold and authentic imagery. With over a decade of experience, his work blends cinematic artistry with emotional depth, capturing the true essence of each couple he photographs.

Benny’s passion for documenting people, connection, and fleeting moments began long before photography became his career, it’s how he sees the world and shares the stories that matter. He believes every wedding is a legacy in the making, and approaches each one with care, intention, and a commitment to creating timeless images that will be cherished for generations.

(Benny Chiu | Courtesy Dee Lee)

Calligraphy by Michelle T

Michelle Tieu is a calligrapher, designer, and invitation artist based in Southern California, known for her elegant, intentional, and eco-conscious approach to design. Her love for lettering began in high school, doodling notes and creating hand-drawn typography for friends—long before she even knew what “typography” meant. Since 2014, Michelle has been creating beautiful pieces using everything from brush markers to pointed pens and now her Apple Pencil, merging traditional techniques with modern tools.

Committed to sustainability, Michelle encourages clients to choose eco-friendly options like handmade, seed, and recycled paper, and offers a selection of rentals—from acrylic signage to table numbers—for events in the Southern California area. Whether working on wedding invitations, brand elements, or custom signage, Michelle brings a collaborative spirit and a heartfelt desire to turn her clients’ visions into reality.

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

Advertisement

Campfire Events, Inc.

Campfire Events is a SoCal award winning wedding planning company born from a love of storytelling, and we are delighted to partner with our clients to craft their special day as we invite them to share what brings them joy. We believe in empowering our clients and love being their advocates ensuring that they not only have a seamless and enjoyable wedding but one that is a reflection of their passions and bespoke story as a couple.

Campfire Events has been featured across multiple publications including CA Wedding Day, Us Weekly Magazine from their work with Kenny Lattimore and Faith Jenkins, Essence, Ceremony Magazine, Green Wedding Shoes, Inspired by This and many more.

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

Christy Yoo Artistry

Christy Yoo Artistry is a luxury on site wedding hair and makeup business based out of Glendale, California, that was founded in 2018. Her signature service is the Concierge package, where she can help make you feel like a celebrity on the most invested and photographed day of your life. She services all of Southern California and Destination, from Italy to Belize. Christy delights in bringing her clients’ visions to life and to help remind each one of them of the beauty that they truly are through the medium of hair and makeup.

(Ryan Chard Smith Photography | Courtesy Dee Lee)

DJ Mish

Born and raised in Taipei, DJ Mish is a Los Angeles–based DJ known for her high-energy sets and cultural influence. With over 10 years of experience and 600+ shows, she’s performed at major stages like Coachella and Dodger Stadium, and collaborated with stars like Paris Hilton. Her genre-spanning style blends Hip-Hop, RnB, NeoSoul, and Afrobeat, enhanced by dynamic remixes that light up every dancefloor. She’s worked with brands like Disney, Vogue, and Fitbit, and played global events including EDC and Road to Ultra. DJ Mish is also the founder behind the viral Taiwan Golden Melody Night party series, bringing the sounds of Taiwan to sold-out crowds across North America.

Advertisement

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

DJ ROSÉ

When premium events call for elevated energy, Southern Californians turn to DJ ROSÉ. This multifaceted Pinay entrepreneur from Long Beach & Diamond Bar has rocked Dodger Stadium in consecutive years (2024 and 2025), LA landmarks like The Ford Theater and LACMA, while also co-directing Peonies & Bliss Events, a full-service planning company specializing in luxury celebrations. A fitness enthusiast and resident DJ for Barry’s Bootcamp and Nike Training Studios, Jenny Rodil lives her motto—”movement is my medicine”—whether she’s energizing corporate gatherings, amplifying weddings, or recently, announcing for Ragnar Relay SoCal.

Since graduating from the esteemed Academy of DJs, she’s built a reputation for creating immersive experiences that honor her Filipino-American heritage while elevating Southern California’s event scene. Beyond DJing, she serves as MC, host, officiant, and event director, seamlessly blending technical skill with authentic connection.

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

FOODOLOGIE BAKED GOODS

Foodologie Baked Goods is a Filipino woman-owned bakery and gift shop specializing in small-batch cookies and brownies. They cater to weddings and events of all sizes, offering bite-sized desserts perfect for party favors or dessert tables. Foodologie was born out of the pandemic from a “home bakery” but opened as a brick and mortar bakery August 2023

While they serve classic American favorites like chocolate chip cookies and rich chocolate brownies, they’re best known for their Asian-inspired treats—like ube, pandan, and matcha brownies, as well as our signature Dubai Ube Cookie and Ube Cookies & Cream.

Advertisement

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

KIMFILMS WEDDINGS

KimFilms Weddings is a boutique photo and video studio founded by husband-and-wife duo Alexandr and Marina Kim, who have been capturing weddings since 2019. Specializing in bold, joy-filled celebrations, their work focuses on real emotions, cultural richness, and unforgettable energy.

As an AAPI-owned business — with Alexandr being Russian-Korean and born in Uzbekistan — KimFilms Weddings brings a deep appreciation for culture, diversity, and meaningful tradition. Many of their couples come from multicultural and Asian backgrounds, and the team is especially skilled at documenting heritage moments in a way that feels both modern and true. Taking on a limited number of weddings each year, they prioritize intentional care and personal connection.

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

La Design Boutique

La Design Boutique is a design studio specializing in wedding stationery that began as a genuine love story. When Anna Quach, Creative Director and Founder of La Design Boutique, designed her own wedding invitations, she discovered a real passion for helping other couples tell their stories through meticulously designed invitation suites and beautifully crafted wedding day paperie.

With over 15 years of refined expertise, Anna serves as a dedicated personal designer who listens intently to the client’s desires, obsesses over the little things, and brings a vision to life with care and creativity. As a proud woman- and Asian-owned business, she blends romance and sophisticated flair with a touch of enchantment into each creation. Her distinctive designs can be found on the shelves of major retailers and the pages of published works.

Advertisement

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

LX Pix

Lap Le, founder of LX PIX, has quickly become a powerhouse in the photobooth industry—transforming the way we capture moments through sleek, high-tech, and highly shareable photo experiences. With a client roster that includes major celebrities and global brands, LX PIX is the go-to name for red carpet events, luxury weddings, and unforgettable brand activations.

Known for its innovative approach and cutting-edge technology, the brand leads the industry in setting trends and elevating guest engagement. As a trailblazer in the event space, Lap Le continues to push boundaries and redefine what a photo moment can be.

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

Makeup by ITSADA

Based in Los Angeles and Orange County, Itsada is a Thai-American makeup artist and hairstylist who seamlessly blends the grace of traditional Thai aesthetics with contemporary Western glamour. Her signature style, known as Thai-style makeup, is a harmonious fusion that celebrates her cultural roots while catering to modern beauty sensibilities. This unique approach has made her a sought-after artist for brides and clients seeking a distinctive and personalized look.

Itsada’s dedication to her craft led her to Thailand, where she trained under some of the country’s top makeup artists. This experience enriched her skills and deepened her connection to her heritage, allowing her to offer clients an authentic Thai-inspired beauty experience. Her work is characterized by flawless skin finishes, soft yet defined features, and an overall radiant glow, making her a favorite among those looking to infuse their special occasions with cultural elegance and modern sophistication.

Advertisement

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

MM CREAMERY

Mr&Mrs Creamery established in 2012 makes any special day just a little bit sweeter. Known for their artisan crafted ice creams/sorbets, specialized custom cakes, curated desert tables, mini desserts & more.

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

My Wedding Songbird

My Wedding Songbird is a Chinese American wedding planning company based in Los Angeles, officially founded in 2016 by Sarah Wang, and celebrated for designing deeply personal, visually stunning celebrations that honor both modern love stories and rich cultural heritage. As an AAPI-owned business, they specialize in blending Eastern and Western traditions, whether through heartfelt bilingual ceremonies, meaningful tea rituals, or culturally inspired décor, so every couple feels seen and celebrated.

What sets them apart is our culturally fluent team of planners, coordinators, officiants, and MCs who speak Cantonese, Mandarin, and Vietnamese, ensuring seamless communication and authentic representation. While rooted in LA, they plan mid-to-luxury tier weddings around the globe, with past celebrations in the UK, Indonesia, Mexico, Australia, the Dominican Republic, and across the U.S., including Hawaii, Colorado, Florida, and more.

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

Advertisement

Neha Assar Panchal

Neha Assar Artistry redefines cultural elegance through bespoke mehndi and intricate body art that transcends tradition. Since 1994, Neha has been adorning brides and clients across the nation and beyond, transforming henna into captivating works of art that tell a story with every stroke. Her mastery of design has drawn the attention of some of Hollywood’s most prominent names, including SZA, Kylie Jenner, Raja Kumari, Shay Mitchell, Savannah & Zhuri James, Sonam Kapoor, DSmoke, Shaunie Henderson and more—all proudly showcasing her signature creations.

Beyond mehndi, Neha’s artistry extends to hand-painted sneakers, apparel, accessories, furniture, and dimensional wall art, seamlessly blending heritage with modern aesthetics. She also elevates live events with custom glassware engraving, offering guests a personalized experience infused with elegance. Guided by principles of sustainability, community impact, and cultural representation, Neha Assar Artistry bridges the gap between tradition and contemporary design—one masterpiece at a time.

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

Peter Ascalon Films

Peter Ascalon is a Filipino-American luxury and destination wedding filmmaker, and the founder of Peter Ascalon Films, where love stories are sculpted into timeless works of art.

Born in the Philippines and raised in the U.S., Peter navigated the challenges of a new culture and language at a young age—an experience that shaped his deep sensitivity to unspoken emotion.

With 10+ years of experience, he has built a body of work defined by intention, soul, and refined visual storytelling. His films honor vulnerability, celebrate connection, and preserve the quiet beauty of love—reflecting both his heritage and his heart with enduring grace.

Advertisement

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

Puffect Bakery Cafe

Puffect Bakery Cafe is a women- and AAPI-owned bakery that has proudly served the Walnut, CA community for over 11 years. Specializing in custom cakes, handcrafted macarons, and elegantly curated dessert tables, the bakery caters to a wide range of occasions—from weddings and birthdays to cultural celebrations.

Inspired by the vibrant flavors of Asia, the founder envisioned a space where nostalgic tastes could be reimagined through modern dessert design. Puffect Bakery is the realization of that vision—a place where tradition and creativity come together.

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

Shaneli Jain

Shaneli Jain is a celebrity jewelry designer and founder of her fine jewelry brand, Shaneli. Her unique designs have been featured in ELLE, WEDVIBES, Tatler and more; she has also adorned luminaries at events such as the Golden Globes, Miss America, and the WNBA. Beyond custom pieces on the red carpet, Shaneli offers a bespoke bridal line, crafting unique engagement rings and wedding jewelry that blend timeless elegance with modern artistry.

Shaneli’s pieces are more than jewelry—they are stories. Her custom designs stand out for their creativity and emotional depth. Rooted in her family’s beginnings in the wholesale jewelry business, Shaneli blends luxury with accessibility. Her brand strikes a rare balance between high-end design and thoughtful pricing, making fine jewelry more attainable.

Advertisement

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

Steven Dorn Films

Steven Dorn transitioned into wedding filmmaking as a pursuit of creative fulfillment, leaving behind a medical career where the environment often lacked joy and imagination. In medicine, he encountered people during their most challenging times, and while the work was meaningful, it rarely highlighted the uplifting aspects of life. Now, through the lens of his camera, he has the privilege of capturing the profound love stories of couples on one of their most significant days.

Each wedding Steven Dorn Films captures is a heartfelt narrative, weaving together genuine emotions, intimate moments, and the unique essence of each couple’s journey. This artistic endeavor not only allows him to express his creativity but also brings joy to others, transforming fleeting moments into timeless memories.

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

The Bleu Dahlia Creative Design Studio

Established in 2013, The Bleu Dahlia began as a floral design and paper flower artistry studio. Over the past decade, it has evolved into a full-service creative studio offering custom backdrops, prop fabrication, bespoke signage, and a wide range of personalized design elements. With a passion for transforming spaces through thoughtful details and imaginative craftsmanship, The Bleu Dahlia brings artistic vision and heart to every project—no matter how big or small.

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

Advertisement

The Couture Cakery

Jasmine Murata Clouser is an award-winning cake artist and founder of The Couture Cakery, a premier boutique custom cakery located in Orange County. A second-generation Japanese American, Jasmine combines her cultural heritage, artistic passion, and design background to create wedding cakes, celebration cake and dessert displays that are both visually stunning and delectably crafted.

Jasmine has received numerous accolades, including The Knot’s Best of Weddings & Knot Hall of Fame and recently won California Wedding Day’s 2025 Best Cakes and Desserts in Orange County. Jasmine also is actively involved in the wedding community by serving as vice president of Wedding Industry Professional Associations Southern California chapter.

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

The Blushing Details

Founded in 2015 by certified lead event planner Carol Banh Keiner. The Blushing Details has become a beacon of excellence in the Southern California wedding scene. With a background in fashion and visual merchandising spanning over 12 years, Carol brings a unique aesthetic sensibility to every event. Her passion for design and meticulous attention to detail have positioned The Blushing Details as a top-tier wedding planning and design company, specializing in creating events that encapsulate each client’s distinctive personality.

Operating out of Pasadena, The Blushing Details offers a comprehensive range of services, including full-service planning, partial planning, day-of coordination, and destination wedding planning. The team’s commitment to excellence has earned them numerous accolades, including multiple “Best of Weddings” awards from The Knot and Best Wedding Planner at the California Wedding Day Gala. Clients consistently praise Carol and her team for their professionalism, creativity, and ability to bring dream weddings to life.

(Photo by Peter & Bridgette Weddings | Courtesy Dee Lee)

Advertisement

The Flower Boutique

Since 2015, Sue of The Flower Boutique has been crafting timeless floral designs rooted in elegance, creativity, and heart. A proud Vietnamese American florist, Sue brings a rich cultural perspective and a deep passion for beauty into every bloom.

From everyday arrangements that brighten homes to large-scale installations that transform grand venues, each design is thoughtfully tailored to elevate any space or celebration. With meticulous attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to excellence, The Flower Boutique brings your floral vision to life—turning fleeting moments into unforgettable memories.

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

The Grey Orange Creative

A passion sparked into existence. The Grey Orange was born from the vibrant pulse of DJing and the electrifying atmosphere of mobile sound systems. Founded by Joey Tang in 2013, he and his collective of sonic artisans form a harmonious tapestry, blending genres, cultures, into a kaleidoscope of sound.

At The Grey Orange, the team believes that every event deserves a unique soundtrack and a visual narrative that captivates the senses. Their passionate professionals combine cutting-edge technology with artistic flair, ensuring that each event is not just seen and heard, but felt.

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

Advertisement

The Lounge Booth

The Lounge Booth™ is more than a photo activation—it’s a celebration of identity and a love letter to representation. Co-founded by Filipino-American creatives Charles Guinto and Leo Cabal in 2022, the studio blends editorial polish with cultural pride, creating elevated portrait experiences that make every guest feel seen and celebrated—especially those from underrepresented communities.

What sets The Lounge Booth apart is intention. As a proudly AAPI-led team, Charles and Leo use their platform to champion Asian representation and uplift fellow creatives. They don’t just capture beautiful moments—they create cultural touchpoints rooted in pride, visibility, and belonging, shaping the future of AAPI storytelling one frame at a time.

(Courtesy Dee Lee)

Tin Photography

Tin Nguyen, owner of Tin Photography is a seasoned destination wedding photographer with over a decade of experience capturing love stories across the globe—from the Glacier Lagoon in Iceland to the romantic streets of Venice and the sunny shores of the Caribbean, as well as his home base in Orange County, California.

Known for his timeless imagery and calm, professional presence, Tin is dedicated not only to creating beautiful photographs but also to providing a seamless, supportive experience every step of the way. He understands the weight of each moment and treats every wedding as the beginning of a lasting legacy. With Tin behind the lens, couples can be fully present, knowing their most meaningful memories are in expert hands.

(Photo by Tin Photography | Courtesy Dee Lee)

Advertisement

TMMPro

With over 20 years of experience in the luxury event industry, Jack of TMMPro is renowned for transforming spaces into unforgettable experiences. Specializing in high-end event lighting, DJ & emcee services, audio visual production, and refined chair and table rentals, Jack and his team bring creativity, precision, and professionalism to every detail. TMMPro also offers custom dance floors, elegant drapery installations, and immersive visual effects, making them a premier one-stop destination for sophisticated event production. From opulent weddings to high-profile corporate galas, Jack’s commitment to excellence ensures every event is flawlessly executed with style, innovation, and impact.