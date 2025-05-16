First Look: The La Creme Collection by Grace Loves Lace

Grace Loves Lace just launched La Crème, their much-awaited 2025 bridal collection, mixing bohemian vibes with nostalgic touches in gowns and accessories designed for laid-back elegance. Inspired by the brand’s legacy of innovation and skilled craftsmanship, La Crème features four standout bridal dresses and five versatile accessories, all showcasing rich textures and eye-catching silhouettes.

(Courtesy Grace Loves Lace)

Founder and creative director Megan Ziems highlighted the key innovation of the collection—360 flexi boning—which cleverly balances support with comfort. “Our 360 flexi boning was born out of a desire to completely redefine bridal construction,” Ziems explained. “It offers structure and shape while maintaining total comfort. It’s invisible architecture, designed to empower, not confine.” This design innovation perfectly matches the company’s motto of “luxury you can dance in,” helping brides feel “supported and secure, so they can truly let go and celebrate.”

(Courtesy Grace Loves Lace)

(Courtesy Grace Loves Lace)

With La Crème, the focus is on creating emotional connections, inviting brides to experience nostalgia, joy, confidence, and authentic beauty. Ziems described the collection’s approach as deeply sensory: “There’s a mood and magic to this collection that’s very tactile and emotional. The feeling of lace against skin, the flow of a skirt as you move—it’s about creating a sensory experience.” Designed specifically for stylish, passionate, and genuine women who appreciate quality and originality, La Crème combines couture-level detail with practical comfort, allowing each bride to express herself to the fullest on her special day.

(Courtesy Grace Loves Lace )

(Courtesy Grace Loves Lace)

About Grace Loves Lace

Founded in 2011 by Megan Ziems, Grace Loves Lace began with a vision to challenge the traditional, structured bridal industry. Believing that quality shouldn’t come at the cost of comfort or style, Ziems set out to create wedding gowns that empowered brides to feel effortlessly luxurious and authentically themselves. Headquartered in Austrailia, Grace Loves Lace emphasizes originality and craftsmanship, creating handmade gowns that embody a sense of soul and individuality.

