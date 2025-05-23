Bridal Second Looks for Every Budget and Theme

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

When the ceremony ends and the party begins, many modern brides are swapping sweeping trains and voluminous skirts for sleek jumpsuits, flirty minis, or shimmering two-pieces designed for dancing the night away. Whether you’re planning a dramatic reveal or just want something more comfortable (yet no less stylish), a second look lets you express a different side of your bridal style. From fashion-forward ensembles to effortless outfit changes, these chic second looks prove that your wedding wardrobe can—and should—have a playful encore.

Montsand Ivory Beaded Lace Pencil Dress

(Courtesy CULT MIA)

Zimmerman Petal Appliqué Linen-Silk Corset Gown

Crafted of linen and silk, this gown is designed with petal appliqués. This midi-length piece features a sweetheart neck, spaghetti straps, and a corset-inspired bodice.

(Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue)

Cult Gaia Cassi Knit Dress

A high-neck midi knit dress with delicate faux pearl straps and gold-tone fastenings at the neck and back waist.

(Courtesy Cult Gaia)

Sabina Musáyev Sandrine Sheer Sequin Gown

Featuring a tiered silhouette, the Sandrine sheer sequin gown from Sabina Musayev is adorned with ethereal floral embellishments on the shoulders.

(Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue)

Cult Gaia Halle Dress

The Halle Dress features hand-placed feathers offer a three-dimensional aire while the asymmetrical cut adds a contemporary touch.

(Courtesy Cult Gaia)

Elliat Lunaria Maxi Dress

Helsi Athena Strapless Sheer Midi Dress

Reformation Ronda Silk Dress

Bronx and Banco Megan Two Piece Set

Cult Gaia Yasenia Dress

An a-line sleeveless maxi-length dress designed in an intricate floral lace and silhouette enhancing boning.

(Courtesy Cult Gaia)

Zara Satin Wrap Dress

Satin midi dress with straight neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps. Wrap bodice with V-neck, open back with self-tie closure.

Jenny Yoo Cadence Little White Dress

The Cadence satin jacquard slip dress has a a delicate floral texture, open back and asymmetrical flounce seam.

(Courtesy Jenny Yoo)

Meshki Rosalia Cowl Neck Maxi Dress

Featuring a deep cowl neckline and an alluring open back, this dress is designed to turn heads. Designed to have a soft draped fit around the neckline and soft fit body, the adjustable halter tie ensures a perfect fit, while the delicate chiffon rose applique detail adds a touch of whimsical charm.

Mango Asymmetrical Bow-Neck Dress

This dress is distinguished by its satin fabric that provides an elegant shine and a soft touch. Its asymmetrical design adds a modern touch, while the bow on the shoulder, which can be adjusted in multiple ways, offers versatility and style.

By Watters Obsessed

The most perfect sparkly mini built to dance the night away. You will love how the luxurious beaded Mikado scoops across the corseted bodice and balances perfectly with the modern mini silhouette.

(Courtesy By Watters)

Emerson Crepe + Feathers Mini Dress

Emerson is a strapless fitted crepe dress that is designed with princess seams and a double layer of dainty feathers along the collar and skirt hem, giving the dress an extra luxe feeling.

Cult Gaia Mili Dress

A mini-length faux pearl adorned fringed dress with a square cut neckline and delicate straps.

(Courtesy Cult Gaia)

Danielle Frankel Wendell Tired Ruffled Lace and Tulle Mini Dress

Danielle Frankel’s dresses are a masterclass in modern bridalwear, and they’re made with such attention to detail that they’ll be talked about for a lifetime. This ‘Wendell’ style is cut from layers of tulle and lace that will create beautiful movement in your photographs.