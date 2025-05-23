Advertisement
Wedding Planning & Ideas

Bridal Second Looks for Every Budget and Theme

Two dresses that could be second bridal looks.
(Anthroplogie (L) | By Watters (R))
When the ceremony ends and the party begins, many modern brides are swapping sweeping trains and voluminous skirts for sleek jumpsuits, flirty minis, or shimmering two-pieces designed for dancing the night away. Whether you’re planning a dramatic reveal or just want something more comfortable (yet no less stylish), a second look lets you express a different side of your bridal style. From fashion-forward ensembles to effortless outfit changes, these chic second looks prove that your wedding wardrobe can—and should—have a playful encore.

Montsand Ivory Beaded Lace Pencil Dress

View At CULT MIA
The ivory beaded lace dress by CULT MIA
(Courtesy CULT MIA)

Zimmerman Petal Appliqué Linen-Silk Corset Gown

Crafted of linen and silk, this gown is designed with petal appliqués. This midi-length piece features a sweetheart neck, spaghetti straps, and a corset-inspired bodice.

View At Saks Fifth Avenue
The petal corset gown by Zimmerman.
(Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue)

Cult Gaia Cassi Knit Dress

A high-neck midi knit dress with delicate faux pearl straps and gold-tone fastenings at the neck and back waist.

View At Cult Gaia
The cassi knit dress by Cult Gaia
(Courtesy Cult Gaia)

Sabina Musáyev Sandrine Sheer Sequin Gown

Featuring a tiered silhouette, the Sandrine sheer sequin gown from Sabina Musayev is adorned with ethereal floral embellishments on the shoulders.

View At Saks Fifth Avenue
The sandrine sheer sequin gown by Sabina Musayev
(Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue)

Cult Gaia Halle Dress

The Halle Dress features hand-placed feathers offer a three-dimensional aire while the asymmetrical cut adds a contemporary touch.

View At Cult Gaia
The Halle Dress by Cult Gaia
(Courtesy Cult Gaia)
Elliat Lunaria Maxi Dress

The Halle Dress features hand-placed feathers offer a three-dimensional aire while the asymmetrical cut adds a contemporary touch.

View At Revolve
The lunaria maxi dress by Elliat
(Courtesy Revolve)

Helsi Athena Strapless Sheer Midi Dress

View At Anthropologie
The helsi athena strapless dress by Anthropologie.
(Courtesy Anthropologie)

Reformation Ronda Silk Dress

View At Reformation
Ronda Silk Dress by Reformation
(Courtesy Reformation)

Bronx and Banco Megan Two Piece Set

View At Revolve
The megan two piece by Bronx and Buck
(Courtesy Revolve)

Cult Gaia Yasenia Dress

An a-line sleeveless maxi-length dress designed in an intricate floral lace and silhouette enhancing boning.

View At Cult Gaia
The yasenia dress by Cult Gaia
(Courtesy Cult Gaia)

Zara Satin Wrap Dress

Satin midi dress with straight neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps. Wrap bodice with V-neck, open back with self-tie closure.

View At Zara
The satin wrap dress by Zara
(Courtesy Zara)

Jenny Yoo Cadence Little White Dress

The Cadence satin jacquard slip dress has a a delicate floral texture, open back and asymmetrical flounce seam.

View At Jenny Yoo
The cadence dress by Jenny Yoo
(Courtesy Jenny Yoo)

Meshki Rosalia Cowl Neck Maxi Dress

Featuring a deep cowl neckline and an alluring open back, this dress is designed to turn heads. Designed to have a soft draped fit around the neckline and soft fit body, the adjustable halter tie ensures a perfect fit, while the delicate chiffon rose applique detail adds a touch of whimsical charm.

View At Meshki
The Rosalia dress by Meshki
(Courtesy Meshki)

Mango Asymmetrical Bow-Neck Dress

This dress is distinguished by its satin fabric that provides an elegant shine and a soft touch. Its asymmetrical design adds a modern touch, while the bow on the shoulder, which can be adjusted in multiple ways, offers versatility and style.

View At Mango
The assymetrical bow dress by Mango.
(Courtesy Mango)

By Watters Obsessed

The most perfect sparkly mini built to dance the night away. You will love how the luxurious beaded Mikado scoops across the corseted bodice and balances perfectly with the modern mini silhouette.

View At By Watters
the Obsessed Dress by By Watters
(Courtesy By Watters)

Emerson Crepe + Feathers Mini Dress

Emerson is a strapless fitted crepe dress that is designed with princess seams and a double layer of dainty feathers along the collar and skirt hem, giving the dress an extra luxe feeling.

View At Revelry
The emerson crepe and feather dress by Revelry
(Courtesy Revelry)

Cult Gaia Mili Dress

A mini-length faux pearl adorned fringed dress with a square cut neckline and delicate straps.

View At Cult Gaia
Mili dress by Cult Gaia.
(Courtesy Cult Gaia)

Danielle Frankel Wendell Tired Ruffled Lace and Tulle Mini Dress

Danielle Frankel’s dresses are a masterclass in modern bridalwear, and they’re made with such attention to detail that they’ll be talked about for a lifetime. This ‘Wendell’ style is cut from layers of tulle and lace that will create beautiful movement in your photographs.

View At Net-A-Porter
The Wendell dress by Danielle Frankel
(Courtesy Net-A-Porter)

