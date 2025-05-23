Bridal Second Looks for Every Budget and Theme
When the ceremony ends and the party begins, many modern brides are swapping sweeping trains and voluminous skirts for sleek jumpsuits, flirty minis, or shimmering two-pieces designed for dancing the night away. Whether you’re planning a dramatic reveal or just want something more comfortable (yet no less stylish), a second look lets you express a different side of your bridal style. From fashion-forward ensembles to effortless outfit changes, these chic second looks prove that your wedding wardrobe can—and should—have a playful encore.
Montsand Ivory Beaded Lace Pencil Dress
Zimmerman Petal Appliqué Linen-Silk Corset Gown
Crafted of linen and silk, this gown is designed with petal appliqués. This midi-length piece features a sweetheart neck, spaghetti straps, and a corset-inspired bodice.
Cult Gaia Cassi Knit Dress
A high-neck midi knit dress with delicate faux pearl straps and gold-tone fastenings at the neck and back waist.
Sabina Musáyev Sandrine Sheer Sequin Gown
Featuring a tiered silhouette, the Sandrine sheer sequin gown from Sabina Musayev is adorned with ethereal floral embellishments on the shoulders.
Cult Gaia Halle Dress
The Halle Dress features hand-placed feathers offer a three-dimensional aire while the asymmetrical cut adds a contemporary touch.
Elliat Lunaria Maxi Dress
Helsi Athena Strapless Sheer Midi Dress
Reformation Ronda Silk Dress
Bronx and Banco Megan Two Piece Set
Cult Gaia Yasenia Dress
An a-line sleeveless maxi-length dress designed in an intricate floral lace and silhouette enhancing boning.
Zara Satin Wrap Dress
Satin midi dress with straight neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps. Wrap bodice with V-neck, open back with self-tie closure.
Jenny Yoo Cadence Little White Dress
The Cadence satin jacquard slip dress has a a delicate floral texture, open back and asymmetrical flounce seam.
Meshki Rosalia Cowl Neck Maxi Dress
Featuring a deep cowl neckline and an alluring open back, this dress is designed to turn heads. Designed to have a soft draped fit around the neckline and soft fit body, the adjustable halter tie ensures a perfect fit, while the delicate chiffon rose applique detail adds a touch of whimsical charm.
Mango Asymmetrical Bow-Neck Dress
This dress is distinguished by its satin fabric that provides an elegant shine and a soft touch. Its asymmetrical design adds a modern touch, while the bow on the shoulder, which can be adjusted in multiple ways, offers versatility and style.
By Watters Obsessed
The most perfect sparkly mini built to dance the night away. You will love how the luxurious beaded Mikado scoops across the corseted bodice and balances perfectly with the modern mini silhouette.
Emerson Crepe + Feathers Mini Dress
Emerson is a strapless fitted crepe dress that is designed with princess seams and a double layer of dainty feathers along the collar and skirt hem, giving the dress an extra luxe feeling.
Cult Gaia Mili Dress
A mini-length faux pearl adorned fringed dress with a square cut neckline and delicate straps.
Danielle Frankel Wendell Tired Ruffled Lace and Tulle Mini Dress
Danielle Frankel’s dresses are a masterclass in modern bridalwear, and they’re made with such attention to detail that they’ll be talked about for a lifetime. This ‘Wendell’ style is cut from layers of tulle and lace that will create beautiful movement in your photographs.