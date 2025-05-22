Think You’ve Planned Your Wedding Budget? Don’t Forget These Hidden Costs

Planning a wedding should be a joyous time for the couple and their families. However, when unexpected or hidden fees creep up, the excitement can turn into financial stress, and even the most meticulously crafted budgets can be derailed.

From unexpected vendor charges to last-minute emergencies, the expenses can pile up in ways you never imagined.

To help you navigate all the financial aspects of planning a wedding, we’ve gathered expert advice.

We spoke to seven wedding planners and industry experts to learn about the common mistakes that couples make when planning their wedding budgets. Save this guide to avoid the often-overlooked expenses of hosting a wedding celebration!

Wedding Contract Clarity

Couples often focus on the main costs and overlook gratuities and service fees, which can result in significant budget overruns.

“One of the biggest culprits of hidden wedding costs is gratuities and service fees. Many couples are caught off guard when they see a 20%+ service charge tacked on to their catering bill or realize they need to tip a dozen vendors,” declares Brittny Drye, wedding expert and editor-in-chief of Love Inc. Magazine . “Always ask upfront what’s included—and what isn’t—and make sure that if it is included, it says so in the contract.”

It’s advisable to check with all your vendors beforehand regarding service charges and expected gratuities, and include them in your contract and wedding budget.

“Do your research as a couple and read contracts thoroughly. Research compensation for wedding professionals ahead of time, including which vendors should receive tips in addition to their package pricing for their services,” adds Claire Dunlevy, catering sales manager at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia .

(Melissa Ivy Photography | Courtesy Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia)

Plan for Overtime Costs and Extended Coverage

Like all events, weddings often run late, and those extra hours for vendors like photographers, videographers, and DJ’s typically mean additional fees. Therefore, it’s best to keep some buffer time and discuss extension rates with all your vendors.

“I always encourage couples to plan for last-minute coverage extensions, specifically for content creation, photography, or videography. If your timeline runs long (and it almost always does), you might need to add an extra hour or two of coverage, which can be a several-hundred-dollar surprise if you haven’t built in some buffer room in the budget,” mentions Katelyn Denkensohn, wedding content creator and founder of Q9Creations. “We always encourage couples to sit with their wedding planner and reevaluate their timeline well in advance. A little clarity on the timeline upfront can save a lot of stress later.”

Don’t Overlook Vendor Travel and Setup Fees

There are some logistical costs associated with wedding vendors that are easy to miss. For instance, if you are hiring vendors from out of town, you could be responsible for their travel, transport, and accommodations. Always request clear quotes from all your vendors.

“Most couples account for hotel bookings, décor, food, and alcohol, but often overlook the many behind-the-scenes expenses that can significantly impact their overall spending. These include costs such as team travel and accommodation, logistics for photographers, artists, and planners,” remarks Darshan Shroff, wedding planner and partner at Momente Weddings.

Also, check with your vendors if they have any storage, setup and breakdown, or transport fees. These are small expenses that could add up and greatly impact the overall budget.

“Storage and delivery fees are the silent budget busters, whether a late-night pickup for rental furniture or early floral drop-offs. Always ask vendors what’s included beyond setup to avoid surprise charges after the wedding,” says Martina Asgari-Majd, founder of Parisa Social Events.

Watch Out for Corkage and Cake-Cutting Fees

Inquire about seemingly small fees such as alcohol corkage and cake-cutting fees beforehand.

“Weddings come with a long list of hidden costs that couples are often unaware of. Even small details, like alcohol corkage, cake cutting fees, or intricate customizations, can snowball into large expenses if not managed smartly,” mentions Nidhi Sahi, wedding planner and founder of Enjay Events . “The wedding industry is layered and complex, but with the right guidance, it’s possible to create a spectacular celebration while keeping your budget in check.”

(Photo by Brianna Gomez | Courtesy Kimpton Canary Hotel)

Budget for Pre- and Post-Wedding Events

Nowadays, wedding celebrations are more than just a wedding ceremony followed by a reception. They often include pre- and post-wedding functions, which have their associated costs. Thus, when planning your wedding budget, try to have a clear vision of all the events you would like to host before and after your big day and factor that in.

“Engagement parties, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, and post-wedding brunches often aren’t factored into the initial wedding budget. Add these events to your planning early to avoid surprises,” notes Sahiba Puri, decor expert and founder of Events By Sahiba .

Weddings have a lot of moving parts, and unexpected and last-minute issues could arise.

“And whether it’s a weather-related tent rental or urgent alterations to the food menu, last-minute fixes are common. I recommend setting aside 5-10% of your total budget as an emergency fund,” Sahiba adds.

(Photo by Angel Sheree Photography | Courtesy Kimpton Canary Hotel)