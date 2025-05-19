A Luxurious Wedding Hideaway in the Central Florida Wetlands

Spread across 500 acres of palm-lined grounds, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes is expansive in feel while still being quietly tucked away from the surrounding city. With natural wetlands surrounding it and carefully maintained lawns throughout, the setting blends the calm of a nature preserve with the refinement of high-end hospitality. Its design of sun-warmed stucco, broad colonnades, and shaded arcades calls to mind the relaxed elegance of a Mediterranean estate, though it’s located just a short drive from Orlando International Airport.

(Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton)

(Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton)

Couples planning a wedding here will find a wide range of options. Outdoor ceremonies might take place beneath the trees in the Citrus Garden or beside the lakeside gazebo as the sun dips low. Receptions can then move to the open-air Palm Courtyard or into the spacious Plaza Ballroom, which fits up to 600 guests beneath high ceilings and warm, ambient lighting.

For smaller gatherings, Whisper Creek Farm offers a more rustic atmosphere, though nothing about it feels rough or unfinished. Each space is managed by a dedicated events team, who handle logistics with an intentional focus and improvisational ease.

(Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton)

(Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton)

Guest rooms and suites reflect the same understated luxury. Interiors are dressed in soft neutrals and organic textures, with many rooms opening out onto balconies that look across the lake or the golf course. For those planning longer stays, multi-bedroom residences with full kitchens and private pools are also available nearby.

(Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton)

The 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa gives couples and guests space to unwind, while the Greg Norman-designed golf course adds another way to relax among the beautiful natural surroundings.

(Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton)

Dining at the resort is thoughtful and varied, from upscale Southern cooking at Knife & Spoon to more relaxed options overlooking the garden. Knife & Spoon is also available for a full buyout for wedding receptions. Whether it’s a single day or a full weekend of events, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes lends itself well to a wide range of celebrations—quietly elegant, spacious without ever feeling impersonal.

(Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton)

Orlando, Florida

Why Couples Love It

Beyond its world-famous theme parks, Orlando offers a surprising blend of luxury, nature, and romantic charm for weddings and honeymoons. From serene garden venues and grand resorts to vibrant nightlife and warm weather year-round, couples are drawn to Orlando for its accessibility, variety, and festive spirit. Whether you’re planning a sleek ballroom wedding or an intimate elopement by the lake, this Central Florida city offers something for every love story.

Travel & Visa Info

Closest International Airport: Orlando International Airport (MCO), approx. 20 minutes from downtown and major resorts

Visa Requirements (for U.S. travelers): Not applicable

Transportation Tip: Rideshare apps and rental cars are both convenient, but many resorts offer shuttles for added ease.

Best Time to Visit

October through April brings milder temperatures and lower humidity—ideal for outdoor weddings and honeymoons. Summer is popular but tends to be hot, rainy, and crowded.

Romantic Highlights