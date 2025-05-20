A Historical Icon on the French Riviera, Redesigned for the Modern Wedding

Tucked between the hills of Antibes and the Mediterranean coast, Bastide du Roy is a French Riviera estate where history and design converge. Once gifted to King Henri IV in 1608, the property has long served as a private retreat for artists, designers, and dignitaries—most notably Jeanne Lanvin, who restored it as a creative refuge in the 1920s.

(Courtesy Bastide du Roy)

(Courtesy Bastide du Roy)

Set across 17 acres of landscaped grounds, the estate unfolds through a series of formal gardens, shaded courtyards, and sculptural olive groves. From the symmetry of the French gardens to the stillness of the music garden, each outdoor space offers its own character catering to weddings both large and small. Bastide du Roy’s layered past and considered layout make it well-suited to couples seeking privacy, atmosphere, and a setting with both history and intention.

(Courtesy Bastide du Roy)

The French Garden

At the heart of the estate lies the French Garden, a 13,455-square-foot area shaded by centuries-old olive trees. This space can accommodate up to 100 seated guests or 180 for a cocktail reception, offering a serene setting where nature and conviviality come together to create memorable moments.

The Music Garden

Nestled between the French and Spanish gardens, the Music Garden features a unique circular design with a 230-foot circumference. Adorned with ancient olive trees and a central Neptune statue, it can host up to 300 guests, making it ideal for concerts, ceremonies, and outdoor receptions where music and nature harmoniously blend together.

(Courtesy Bastide du Roy)

The Spanish Garden

Spanning 6,781 square feet, the Spanish Garden offers a colorful and warm atmosphere. It can accommodate up to 40 seated guests or 90 for a cocktail event, providing an intimate and enchanting setting for gatherings where intimacy and beauty come together.

The Cour d’Honneur

Located at the foot of the Bastide, the 4,844-square-foot Cour d’Honneur offers a magnificent view of the village of Biot and the Alps. This space can host up to 350 seated guests or 700 for a cocktail reception, blending historical grandeur and elegance for memorable events.

(Courtesy Bastide du Roy)

The Tilleuls Area

Covering 5,920 square feet, the Tilleuls Area is accessible via guest parking, the French Garden, and the Cour d’Honneur. It can accommodate up to 650 seated guests or 700 for a cocktail event, offering a refined setting for outdoor receptions with the flexibility to erect tents as needed.

The Pavilion of Olive Trees

Erected in the heart of an olive grove, the 4,306-square-foot Pavilion of Olive Trees serves as an ideal indoor space, especially in case of unfavorable weather. It can host up to 350 seated guests or 450 for a cocktail reception, with the possibility to increase its area up to 5,113 square feet, depending on event requirements.

(Courtesy Bastide du Roy)

The Pool Area

Spanning 9,149 square feet (or 11,517 square feet if the pool is covered), the Pool Area offers a glimpse of the village of Biot and neighboring towns. This space can accommodate up to 400 seated guests (600 if the pool is covered) or 600 for a cocktail event, providing a spectacular setting where elegance meets innovation.

(Courtesy Bastide du Roy)

Antibes, France

Why Couples Love It

Antibes blends Old World charm with coastal sophistication, making it one of the Côte d’Azur’s most quietly captivating wedding destinations. Sun-soaked beaches, 16th-century architecture, and views that stretch across the Mediterranean to the Alps. The nearby art museums, daily markets, and Provençal cafés make it equally unforgettable for guests looking to explore the Riviera at a slower, more intimate pace.

Travel & Visa Info

Antibes is located along the French Riviera between Nice and Cannes. The closest airport is Nice Côte d’Azur International Airport (NCE), approximately a 30-minute drive from the city center. High-speed trains connect Antibes to Paris, Marseille, and Milan. For U.S., Canadian, and most EU travelers, no visa is required for stays under 90 days. Ensure your passport is valid for at least three months beyond your planned departure.

Best Time to Visit

Late May through September offers the most reliable weather, with warm days and clear evenings ideal for outdoor celebrations. June and early September are particularly desirable—less crowded than peak summer months but still vibrant. Spring and fall also provide a softer light and quieter pace, perfect for couples seeking a more serene experience.

Romantic Highlights

Old Town (Vieil Antibes): Stroll the cobblestone streets, discover ivy-covered facades, and catch the golden hour over the ramparts.

Cap d’Antibes: A scenic peninsula perfect for sunset walks, intimate elopements, or pre-wedding portraits along the sea.

Picasso Museum: Housed in the Château Grimaldi, this cliffside museum is a cultural stop and conversation piece for wedding guests.

Marché Provençal: A classic French market filled with local flowers, cheeses, and delicacies—ideal for welcome bags or sourcing local wedding favors.

(Courtesy Bastide du Roy)