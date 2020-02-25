Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

PG&E fires Camp fire debris cleanup contractor over money issues

Camp Fire destruction in Paradise, Calif. Nov. 18, 2018
Jeremy Saylors wears a breathing mask as his family returns on Nov. 18, 2018, to the ruins of their home in Paradise, Calif., which was destroyed by the Camp fire.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
By Associated Press
Feb. 25, 2020
12:07 PM
Share
PARADISE, Calif. — 

Pacific Gas & Electric has fired a contractor hired to haul debris from the site of the deadly Camp fire in 2018, saying the company was overbilling the utility and paying “large sums of money and gifts” to two utility supervisors.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson said in a memo to employees that the two supervisors “are no longer with the company,” the Sacramento Bee reported Monday.

PG&E severed its contracts with Bay Area Concrete Recycling after investigating allegations about payoffs and overbilling, Johnson said. A person answering the phone at Bay Area Concrete’s offices in Union City said the company had no comment.

Bay Area Concrete was hired to remove soil left over from PG&E’s efforts to rebuild the electrical grid and natural gas network following the fire that devastated the city of Paradise and neighboring communities.

Advertisement

The wildfire, caused by the utility’s electrical transmission lines, was the deadliest in state history and killed 85 people. An investigation by the Chico Enterprise-Record found at least 50 more people whose deaths were linked to the fire but not attributed to it.

Utility spokesman Matt Nauman said PG&E has transferred the debris cleanup work to other vendors. He would not identify the two supervisors or disclose any other details about their involvement with Bay Area Concrete.

The San Francisco-based utility is trying to emerge from a bankruptcy case stemming from more than $50 billion in claimed wildfire losses. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers have threatened a government takeover of the troubled utility.

CaliforniaBusinessClimate & EnvironmentFires
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement