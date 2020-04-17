Texas governor to ease some coronavirus restrictions after Trump pushes for a reopening

Pressured by President Trump to reopen the economy, governors across the nation on Friday laid out varying paths as they tried to balance public health in the midst of the coronavirus crisis with the crushing financial pressures facing the nation’s workers.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that his state would reopen state parks, allow retailers to offer to-go sales and let physicians and nurses perform diagnostic tests and surgeries that had been put on hold to ensure hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.

These moves, which will occur next week, include safeguards such as social distancing requirements to minimize the risk of infection. Additional openings — possibly including restaurants and movie theaters and an easing of the state’s stay-at-home order — will be announced April 27, he said.

“We have demonstrated that we can corral the coronavirus,” Abbott said as he announced the creation of a “strike force” including medical experts, elected officials and business leaders to guide the effort to reopen his state’s economy.

At the same time as Abbott announced these easings, he also said K-12 schools and colleges would be closed for the remainder of the academic year and announced new restrictions to protect the residents of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

“Texans are battling a colossal challenge, an invisible enemy that tested our lives and tested our livelihoods. Part of the Texas brand, however, is our ability to overcome challenges,” he added. “We’ve overcome far more challenges than we can possibly count. Together, we can bend the curve. Together we can overcome this pandemic. We can get folks back to work. We can adopt safe strategies that prevent the spread of COVID-19. And step by step, we will open Texas.”

Abbott made the remarks a day after the president laid out a three-phase plan for the nation to get back to work. Although the president on Thursday emphasized that the decision to reopen state economies was ultimately up to the governors, on Friday he took to Twitter to urge them to act.

“LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” the president tweeted, making similar comments about Minnesota and Virginia.

A storefront sign in New York City thanks medical workers. (Getty Images)

Other governors warned that reopening their economies too quickly could result in a spike in new infections and deaths.

“The situation we’re in now is unsustainable. People can’t stay in their homes for this length of time. You can’t keep the economy closed forever,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during his daily briefing. But he warned that their margin of error was very narrow. “Operate too fast … in three days and we’ll be right back where started.”

There was agreement among governors about the need for greater testing capacity, saying it’s the only way to safely reopen the economy broadly.

“We need to ramp up this capacity as quickly as possible — more testing, so we can find out sooner when someone has COVID-19, then do contact tracing next to isolate individuals they’ve come into contact with,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. “That’s really how you can reopen the economy.”

A major obstacle is a of lack of testing kits, including the reagents necessary to do the tests. Once again, states and the federal government are competing to purchase the supplies, often from China.

The governors made these announcements as the death toll in the United States neared 34,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.