Canoga Park man who, as Lyft driver, raped an unconscious woman is sentenced

A Canoga Park man was sentenced to six years in prison Tuesday for raping an unconscious customer while working as a Lyft driver.

Octavio Alvarez Gomez, 39, of Canoga Park was sentenced in connection with an Oct. 2, 2018, assault on a Los Angeles woman who had called for a ride after leaving a local bar.

Instead of dropping off the woman at her Van Nuys home, prosecutors said Gomez drove her to a secluded area and raped her.

He pleaded no contest last month to raping an unconscious person.

As part of his plea, Gomez must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.